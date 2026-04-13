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Home / Economy / News / March retail inflation up at 3.4% vs 3.2% in Feb on rising food prices

March retail inflation up at 3.4% vs 3.2% in Feb on rising food prices

Data from MoSPI showed rural inflation at 3.63 per cent, while urban inflation remained lower at 3.11 per cent

Retail inflation

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.40 per cent year-on-year in March.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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India’s retail inflation rose to 3.40 per cent year-on-year in March, up from 3.21 per cent in February, according to government data released on Monday.
 
"Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of March, 2026 over March, 2025 is 3.40 per cent (provisional)," Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.
 
Data from MoSPI showed rural inflation at 3.63 per cent, while urban inflation remained lower at 3.11 per cent.
 

Food inflation at 3.87%

 
Food inflation, measured by the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), stood at 3.87 per cent in March 2026 on a year-on-year basis. It was slightly higher in rural areas at 3.96 per cent, compared with 3.71 per cent in urban regions.
 
 
Housing inflation for March 2026 was provisionally estimated at 2.11 per cent. Within this category, rural housing inflation was higher at 2.54 per cent, while urban housing inflation stood at 1.95 per cent.

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Topics : retail inflation Consumer Price Index BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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