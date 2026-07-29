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Home / Economy / News / May ISP: 16 of 19 service sub-sectors grow; accommodation, food lead

May ISP: 16 of 19 service sub-sectors grow; accommodation, food lead

Eight sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth, while information and broadcasting, air transport, and postal and courier services contracted year-on-year

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BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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Sixteen of the 19 service sub-sectors covered by the Index of Services Production (ISP) recorded year-on-year growth in May 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
 
Accommodation and food services registered the highest growth of 27.4 per cent, with its index rising to 148.9 in May 2026 from 116.9 a year earlier.
 
Real estate recorded growth of 17.7 per cent, followed by retail trade at 13.3 per cent, banking at 12.1 per cent and telecommunications at 11.8 per cent.
 

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Warehousing and support activities for transportation grew 11.5 per cent, while professional, scientific and technical services, including research and development, expanded 11 per cent. Information technology and computer-related services grew 10.3 per cent.
 
In all, eight of the 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth during the month.
 
Repair services grew 9.8 per cent, while water transport expanded 5.6 per cent. Administrative and support services recorded growth of 5 per cent, followed by road transport at 4.4 per cent, wholesale trade at 3.7 per cent and railway transport at 3.4 per cent.
 
Insurance services grew 2.7 per cent, while arts, entertainment and recreation services expanded 1.6 per cent.
 
Three sub-sectors contracted during the month. Information and broadcasting declined 7.6 per cent, air transport fell 2.8 per cent, and postal and courier services contracted 1 per cent.
The indices have been compiled with 2024-25 as the base year. MoSPI said the monthly ISP figures were being published on an experimental basis to examine data quality, test the resilience of the series and obtain feedback from stakeholders and users.
 
The indices for the railway, banking and insurance sub-sectors are based on provisional monthly data and will be revised annually, the ministry said. 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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