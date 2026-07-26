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Home / Economy / News / MCE-linked capital expenditure likely to reach ₹10 trillion by 2030

MCE-linked capital expenditure likely to reach ₹10 trillion by 2030

India's annual capex in mining and construction equipment-linked sectors is projected to nearly double to ₹10 trillion by 2030, driven by infrastructure and industrial investments

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Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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India’s annual capital expenditure (capex) across mining and construction equipment (MCE)-linked sectors is set to jump to ₹10 trillion by 2030, almost double the capex of ₹5 trillion achieved in 2025, according to a joint report published by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and accounting and consultancy firm BCG. 
 
The report states that India’s mining and construction market has reached an estimated size of $17 billion and is expected to grow at 10-12 per cent annually. 
 
It also highlights sustained investments across roads, railways, ports, airports, urban infrastructure, mining, and renewable energy which are expected to drive capex across the MCE-linked sectors. The report examines the opportunities and policy interventions required for the MCE sector to support the country’s growth.
 
 
“The mining & construction equipment sector is integral to India’s infrastructure and industrial growth ambitions. Its next phase of growth will require deeper collaboration across industry and government, alongside greater investment, innovation, skill development, and ease of doing business,” said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.
 
The report also highlights that India’s MCE exports have grown significantly creating strong opportunities to expand the country’s presence in global markets. The sector’s exports have nearly tripled over the last decade, from $1.7 billion in 2015 to around $4.9 billion in 2025, while imports rose more modestly, from about $2.3 billion to $4 billion during the same period.

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“India crossed from net importer to net exporter of mining and construction equipment, an early but meaningful sign of real credibility as an export base,” the report stated. 
 
The report added that global trade and supply chains are being redrawn, with companies diversifying sources, away from China to absorb shocks during geopolitical crisis. This presents an opportunity for India to position itself as an alternative manufacturing and export hub.
 
To capitalise on this shift, the report recommends deeper collaboration between the government and the industry to strengthen research, development & innovation (RDI), localisation of high-value components, and upskilling along with tech adoption.
Additionally, developing globally competitive supplier ecosystems, expanding exports through dedicated market development strategies, and creating policies and frameworks is essential to boost exports, and reduce import dependence.
 

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Topics : Capital Expenditure Industrial growth Capex

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

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