MEA opens 1st public auction of diplomats' gifts, luxury watches, artefacts

In a first-of-its-kind auction of souvenirs and mementos that Indian diplomats have received over the years during their international visits, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s Toshakhana has put up for bidding around 300 such items. These range from a jewellery set from Kuwait made by the Al Arbash brand, with its base price at almost ₹1 million, to a Rolex Yacht-Master II watch designed specifically for competitive sailing, which is being bid for ₹2 million.

The MEA's Toshakhana is the repository of gift items and articles received in India or abroad by government functionaries from foreign sources. The MEA is conducting the first round of the e-auction after the Toshakhana Rules were revised in 2024. The auction is open to Indian citizens, who can register on the e-auction portal https://toshakhanaauction.mea.gov.in/ and bid for their shortlisted items. The auction ends at 5 pm on June 30.

The Toshakhana items offered for auction are primarily heritage, souvenir, commemorative, decorative, collectible or ceremonial items and may not necessarily be intended for functional, commercial or operational use, the auction notice states. "Bidders shall exercise their own independent judgment, due diligence, and assessment regarding the nature, condition, authenticity, utility, and suitability of the items before participating in the auction process," it states. A policy of 'no return, no reimbursement' has been adopted for this e-auction, the notice states.

Items on auction include porcelain crockery, jewellery, shawls, watches, silver daggers, one of which is currently being bid for ₹180,000, and a 20-gram fine gold biscuit inside a box from Switzerland's Argor Heraeus brand. Also on auction are perfumes and carpets, including a Tibetan carpet that is being bid for ₹110,000. An Indo-Persian-style tea service set is being bid for ₹760,000, while an Egyptian silver carafe is being bid for ₹270,000.

The auction of these souvenirs began on June 8. The items, once auctioned, will be shipped free of cost to the successful bidders. Officials said a committee decided the base price of the items being auctioned. The proceeds will go to the Consolidated Fund of India. The last such auction took place in 1983 but was open only to government employees at the MEA headquarters.

The next round of the auction, which is in the works, will feature mementos and souvenirs that external affairs ministers have received over the years.