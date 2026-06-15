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Merchandise exports hit record $45.2 bn in May on oil, engineering goods

Goods exports rose to an all-time high in May, supported by strong petroleum and engineering shipments and a recovery in exports to West Asia

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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India's merchandise exports jumped to a record high of $45.20 billion in May, driven by strong petroleum and engineering goods exports and a recovery in shipments to West Asia.
 
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal attributed the recovery in exports to West Asia to the efforts of trade missions and export promotion agencies.
 
"June numbers (exports) may also be good as the situation is likely to normalise in West Asia after the peace deal on Monday," Agrawal said.
 
India's merchandise imports also surged to a seven-month high of $73.40 billion in May, primarily due to higher crude oil imports.
 
 
India's trade deficit narrowed from the previous month to $28.21 billion in May. The country's trade deficit stood at $22.56 billion in May 2025.

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Topics : trade deficit India trade deficit Merchandise Petroleum

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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