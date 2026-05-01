MGNREGA demand dips in April as fate of VB-G RAM G remains unclear

Just 13 million households demanded work under the flagship MGNREGA scheme in April 2026, a decrease of almost 35.3 per cent from the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, preliminary data showed.

Civil society groups said that one main reason for the dip was the on-the-ground uncertainty regarding the future of the marquee rural jobs scheme and the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (GRAMIN), or VB-G RAM G scheme.

The drop in work demand in April, the first month of the financial year, is rather unusual as April usually sees good demand as panchayats are flush with funds. So far, as per available information, no state has formally notified VB-G RAM G.

“Also, these are preliminary numbers since muster rolls in many places close by the 7th of each month, but yes, on the ground we did see a drop in work demand in April,” a senior member of the MGNREGA Sangharsh Morcha said.

The Central government in its FY27 Union Budget allocated Rs 95,692 crore for the VB-G RaM G scheme and another Rs 30,000 crore for MGNREGA to clear pending dues and pay for work during the transition period.