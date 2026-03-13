West Asia disruptions to impact daily CGD sales volumes by 8-10%: CRISIL

The ability of CGD players to pass on price increases to end customers will cushion their profitability and liquidity buffers, while support from strong sponsors will sustain the credit profiles of CGD players. However, prolonged uncertainty in the West Asia will have to be watched. The CGD industry relies on domestically produced natural gas for 60 per cent of its requirement, while imports account for the remaining 40 per cent.

ALSO READ: LNG crisis bigger risk than oil; earnings may fall over 4%: Shriram AMC "The conflict has squeezed imports. Qatar, which accounts for 45 per cent of India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, has declared force majeure on international deliveries following a halt in production at its Ras Laffan facility on account of disruptions in the region. This has triggered a domino effect across the Indian gas value chain, with several major gas traders invoking force majeure due to their inability to secure scheduled cargoes," CRISIL said in a statement.

The CGD industry comprises three segments including compressed natural gas (CNG), piped natural gas – domestic (PNG-D), and piped natural gas – industrial and commercial (PNG I&C). CNG and PNG-D together account for 70 per cent of the industry’s sales volume and are expected to be the least affected as natural gas supply for these segments largely comes from domestic sources.

By invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the government has designated these two sectors as high-priority areas for natural gas allocation, as per a notification issued on March 9, 2026. However, PNG I&C, which contributes 30 per cent to the total sales volume, is expected to be affected the most due to its high dependence on imported gas.

ALSO READ: Economic Stabilisation Fund to help India tackle global headwinds: FM “The industry's daily sales volume is expected to decline by 8–10 per cent primarily due to curtailment of natural gas supply to I&C customers. This is despite likely government support to CGD companies to reduce curtailment to I&C customers from the current level of 40–50 per cent," said Ankit Hakhu, Director, CRISIL Ratings.

“Meanwhile, Indian gas traders are seeking alternative sources to offset reduced LNG supply. However, limited excess supply in the export market and elevated spot prices pose a challenge. LNG facilities of key exporters are operating at 90–95 per cent capacity (224 MTPA), leaving limited room for additional global supply (10–20 MTPA) to offset the absence of Qatar's 77–80 MTPA export volumes, if the situation prolongs,” Hakhu said.

On the pricing front, CNG and PNG-D are not expected to be materially impacted as PNG-D demand is fully met through Administered Pricing Mechanism (APM) gas – capped at $6.75 per MMBtu – while demand for the CNG segment is largely met through a mix of regulated domestic gas supplies.

For PNG I&C, which largely depends on medium- to long-term supply contracts for imported LNG, prices are linked to a trailing-period average of Brent crude prices. Reduction in supply under these contracts can lead to input cost pressure for CGD players as prices in the Asian spot market have risen to $19–20 per MMBtu, from $10–11 per MMBtu in February 2026. However, the players have the ability to pass through such cost increases to end consumers.