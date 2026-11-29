The events, likely to be held in December, will comprise structured presentations detailing the specific contribution of each ministry or department and its scheme. Those expected to attend these programmes include a senior Cabinet minister, representatives from states, and key stakeholders.

“Steady and high economic growth, a perceptible improvement in the quality of life and visible progress in livelihood are among the factors identified as the root causes of this turnaround in poverty,” a senior official said.

Citing an example of how ministries could highlight the programmes, an official said that the Ministry of Power had been told to showcase how electrifying 28.6 million homes under the “Saubhagya Scheme” lowered the number of the poor.

Similarly, the Ministry of Rural Development has been told to highlight the role of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), under which almost 40 million houses have been constructed, along with the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and national livelihood missions.

The ministries and departments have to furnish an outcome report to the cabinet secretariat at regular intervals.

“The scale (of the poverty fall) is remarkable. In 12 years, nearly 500 million rose above the $4.20 line. Extreme poverty, which touched more than a quarter of the population in 2011, is now down to 2.6 per cent. That is below the South Asian average of 4 per cent and close to East Asia and the Pacific at 2 per cent. The World Bank describes India’s record as ‘one of the fastest poverty declines in the world,’ the official said.

He said the World Bank had named three drivers: Steady and high growth, more jobs with more women at work, and social transfers.

“The first two (steady and high growth and more jobs for women at work) did most of the work. The third (social transfers) built a floor beneath the poorest,” the official said. “When it comes to improvement in the quality of life,” the official said policies under this head reduced poverty in three ways.

“First, they cut what families must spend on essentials such as health care and fuel. They give back time, especially to women. They protect families from shocks that can push them back into poverty,” the official said. He said a large hospital bill used to be one of the surest ways for a family to fall into poverty.