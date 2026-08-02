Minus N-power plans, fresh private investments fell 32% sequentially in Q1

These numbers were bolstered by four large nuclear power projects worth ₹6.5 trillion announced in Maharashtra this May, and excluding these presents a more sobering picture of the West Asia conflict-affected Q1, according to investment monitoring firm Projects Today.

Barring the four N-power projects, fresh investment plans declined 4.27 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹8.27 trillion in Q1FY27 from ₹8.63 trillion in Q4FY26, with private investments dropping 31.88 per cent sequentially. New central government capex plans helped soften the moderation, zooming 168 per cent jump to ₹2.72 trillion from ₹1.01 trillion in Q4.

Manufacturing, mining, oil and gas sectors clocked a sequential contraction in Q1, signalling the headline increase in outlay plans didn’t mark a broad-based recovery across sectors, but was driven by a few large announcements.

"The previous two quarters had shown weakness across several major sectors, and Q1 FY2027 did not fully reverse that trend once the nuclear projects were excluded,” Shashikant Hegde, founder and director of Projects Today told Business Standard, adding that the outlook for fresh investments remains cautious.

“Global uncertainty, disruption in crude oil and gas supplies, and pressure on exports of goods and services had affected investment decisions,” he reasoned. “If energy, shipping stabilised, and geopolitical tensions eased in the second quarter, the country might see a revival in private investment in the second-half of FY27. A more visible revival in private investment was likely to depend on lower uncertainty in energy supplies, improved export conditions, and a clearer project execution environment,” he averred.

The four nuclear projects announced in Q1 included a Reliance Industries' project at Purnagad, the Bajaj group’s Lalitpur Power Generation Companys (Maharashtra), the Adani group’s Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy’s plant at Barsu, and NTPC’s plant at Devgad.

The power sector, in fact, accounted for over half of the new investment plans in Q1, with a 507 per cent q-on-q uptick, while transport projects were up 60 per cent. However, barring N-power, other investments in electricity dipped, with renewable power down 38.47 per cent to ₹69,258 crore. Fresh projects in states grew 3.3 per cent q-on-q to ₹1.46 trillion.

Large projects’ domination increased in the investment mix, with 143 mega projects worth ₹1,000 crore or more, announced during the quarter worth ₹12.06 trillion. Mega projects’ share in new projects rose to 81.71 per cent from 76.65 per cent in Q4 FY26.

Within the private sector, the split between domestic and foreign money widened further. Overall, private Indian investors accounted for ₹9.94 trillion, or 67.29 per cent of the total investments in Q1, up from a 61.58 per cent share in Q4 FY26.

Private foreign investment declined 26.4 per cent to ₹65,551 crore in Q1, with its share falling to 4.44 per cent from 10.32 per cent of total new outlays, its largest project being Raiden Infotech India's artificial intelligence data centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Manufacturing, which had led sectoral investment in Q4 with a 38.14 per cent share, declined 21.51 per cent to ₹2.58 trillion, taking its share to 17.5 per cent. Metals were the principal drag, falling 56.06 per cent to ₹84,827 crore as the previous quarter's large steel-plant announcements were absent. Electronics, however, drew 30 projects worth ₹53,410 crore.

Oil and gas investment plans fell 90.46 per cent to ₹1,464 crore, water projects declined 26.24 per cent and mining 11.17 per cent in value terms. Transport rose 59.51 per cent to ₹1.9 trillion, with rail infrastructure at ₹64,111 crore against ₹6,076 crore in Q4. Building infrastructure rose 3.45 per cent to ₹2.27 trillion, though data centre investment fell 62.09 per cent to ₹28,433 crore.

The nuclear effect was just as pronounced on the map of where the money is headed. Among the states, Maharashtra retained the top spot with fresh outlays of ₹8.02 trillion across 748 projects, or 54.34 per cent of the total, up 233.92 per cent from ₹2.4 trillion in Q4. Apart from the four N-power projects, fresh outlay plans in the State dropped 36.6 per cent to ₹1.52 trillion.

Andhra Pradesh retained the second spot despite a 27.98 per cent q-on-q decline to ₹1.13 trillion, its share falling to 7.65 per cent from 18.16 per cent across States in Q4. Karnataka moved up to third place from ninth, with investments rising 232.53 per cent to ₹83,326 crore on the back of the ₹16,500-crore Eastern Connectivity Tunnel at Bengaluru airport.

Odisha slipped to fourth with ₹79,467 crore and Uttar Pradesh held the fifth place with ₹65,590 crore. The top five accounted for 77.45 per cent of fresh outlays, against 67.73 per cent in Q4.

West Bengal entered the top ten States’ list at the sixth place with ₹34,004 crore, aided by Vikram Solar's ₹27,000-crore solar manufacturing project, while Rajasthan (eighth) and Haryana (tenth) also entered the list. Gujarat slipped to seventh with a 34.06 per cent decline and Telangana to ninth with a 43.68 per cent fall.