Weekly policy watch: PM Modi's Asean visit and WPI inflation in focus

India’s economic and diplomatic calendar this week will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visit to the Philippines for key regional summits, along with fresh data on wholesale inflation, unemployment and foreign exchange reserves.

PM Modi to attend Asean, East Asia summits

PM Modi will travel to Manila on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd India-Asean Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

Maritime security, regional stability and stronger trade ties are expected to be among the key issues discussed at the meetings.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi said in a post on X that the visit will provide an opportunity for India to strengthen its engagement with Asean member countries and other regional partners.

WPI inflation data on November 16

The government will release wholesale inflation data on November 16.

WPI-based inflation rose to 11.39 per cent in September, its highest level in the 2022-23 series, from 9.92 per cent in August. The increase was driven by a broad-based rise in prices across major groups.

The all-commodities index increased to 112.5 in September from 110.8 in August. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry also released India's goods output producer price index (PPI), which stood at 112.5 in September. PPI inflation rose to 11.39 per cent from 9.81 per cent in August.

Fuel and power inflation climbed to 25.85 per cent in September from 22.93 per cent in August. This was largely due to a sharp increase in crude petroleum and natural gas inflation, which rose to 57.32 per cent from 34.41 per cent.

Fuel and power inflation had moderated between May and August. However, the sharp rise in crude petroleum and natural gas prices pushed it higher in September. Inflation in this category had eased from 61.51 per cent in May before rising again.

Unemployment data due on November 16

The government will release unemployment data on November 16.

India's unemployment rate stood at 5 per cent in September 2026, unchanged from August and below the market consensus of 5.2 per cent. It remained at a five-month low.

The overall rate held steady even as unemployment edged up in both rural and urban areas. The rural unemployment rate increased to 4.2 per cent in September from 4.1 per cent in August, while the urban rate rose to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

The labour force participation rate (LFPR), meanwhile, declined by 0.1 percentage point to 55.5 per cent. Rural participation fell to 58 per cent from 58.2 per cent, while urban participation increased to 50.7 per cent from 50.4 per cent.

Forex reserves data on November 20

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release India's foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended November 13 on November 20.

India's forex reserves rose by $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion in the week ended November 6, according to the latest RBI data. This followed a decline of $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion in the previous week.

The reserves had reached a record high of $785.706 billion in the week ended September 4. The increase was supported by inflows under a special concessional swap arrangement for deposits from the Indian diaspora, through which banks raised a record $133 billion. Reserves had declined after reaching that peak.

Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, increased by $232 million to $591.350 billion in the week ended November 6.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $52 million to $18.610 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $1 million to $4.791 billion, the RBI said.