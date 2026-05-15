Modi's UAE visit secures $5 bn investments, key energy and defence pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has helped India bag at least $5 billion in investment commitments apart from multiple key agreements that will help bolster the country’s energy security and boost bilateral trade, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). As an outcome of the discussions in the meeting between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and the National Infrastructure & Investment Fund (NIIF) of India will explore investments of up to $1 billion in India’s infrastructure sector. Further, Emirates New Development Bank (ENDB) will invest $3 billion in RBL Bank of India, and the International Holding Company (IHC) will invest $1 billion in Sammaan Capital of India, a large non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The discussions between the two sides have also led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic collaboration between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The pact paves the way for the storage of ADNOC’s crude oil in India’s strategic petroleum reserves of up to 30 million barrels, including through its participation in facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and the development of reserve facilities in Chandikhol, Odisha.

The MoU also provides for potential storage of crude oil in Fujairah, UAE, to form part of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve, and potential collaboration in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities in India.

A second strategic collaboration agreement between Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and ADNOC on supplies of LPG allows potential opportunities in the sale and purchase of cooking gas, including long-term supply of LPG, and entry into a long-term LPG sale and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Limited and IOCL.

The two sides also signed the framework for a strategic defence partnership in key areas including defence industrial collaboration, innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, education and doctrine, special operations and interoperability, maritime security, cyber defence, and secure communications.

Another crucial outcome of the meeting between the two leaders was an MoU between Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Drydocks World (DDW) for setting up a ship repair cluster at Vadinar in Gujarat, including offshore fabrication, under the Maritime Development Fund Scheme launched by the government.

CSL and DDW signed another MoU along with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding (CEMS) to promote skill development in ship repair. The MoU aims to enhance the capabilities of the Indian maritime workforce and position India as a hub for skilled shipbuilding and ship repair professionals.

Finally, the two sides signed a term sheet for setting up an eight-Exaflop supercomputing cluster in partnership between CDAC, India, and G42, UAE, under the India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission.