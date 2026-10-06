Monsoon deficit threatens crop output, adds to food inflation risks

Cumulative rainfall across the country stood at 759.4 millimetres (mm), against the Long Period Average (LPA) of around 868.6 mm. The deficit, however, becomes more significant when regional variations are taken into account.

The uneven distribution of rainfall has raised the spectre of higher food prices, particularly for pulses and oilseeds, adding to concerns over inflation.

Data showed that kharif crops had been sown across around 110.7 million hectares as of September 25, 1.2 per cent less than the area covered during the corresponding period last year.

Final yields, however, will be determined by inter- and intra-seasonal variability in rainfall, including the number of wet days and long dry spells, particularly in areas without adequate irrigation facilities.

According to rating agency ICRA’s Southwest Monsoon Wrap-up 2026 report, deficient and uneven rainfall, coupled with El Niño conditions, has affected kharif sowing and could also weigh on the upcoming rabi season because of lower reservoir storage.

As a result, the agency has pared its agriculture, forestry and fishing growth forecast for FY27 to around 1 per cent from its earlier estimate of 1.3 per cent.

ICRA also cautioned that weaker farm incomes could dampen rural demand in the second half of FY27 and create upside risks to food inflation.

Monsoon deficit varies sharply across regions

In southern India, the southwest monsoon was 24 per cent below the LPA, while in eastern India it was 26 per cent below normal.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a specific region for a given period, such as a month or the entire season, averaged over a period of 30 to 50 years.

East and Northeast India received 1,016.3 mm of rainfall during the season, the lowest since 1901.

The southern peninsula received 542 mm, the fourth-lowest since 1901 and the second-lowest since 2001.

In contrast, the southwest monsoon was 3 per cent below normal in central India, 6 per cent below normal in northwest India and 6 per cent below normal over the monsoon core zone.

The monsoon core zone comprises areas in central and western India that are largely rain-fed and grow significant quantities of pulses and oilseeds.

43% of districts record deficient rainfall

Granular IMD data showed that monsoon rainfall distribution was highly uneven across the country, with a significant share of districts recording deficient rainfall during the season.

Of the 741 districts assessed, 282, or 38 per cent, were classified as “deficient”, making it the largest category and indicating below-normal rainfall across several parts of the country.

Another 34 districts, accounting for 5 per cent of the total, recorded “large deficient” rainfall, reflecting substantially below-normal precipitation.

At the same time, 312 districts, or 42 per cent, received “normal” rainfall, making it the second-largest category.

The IMD assessment showed that 90 districts, or 12 per cent, recorded “excess” rainfall, while 16 districts, or 2 per cent, experienced “large excess” rainfall.

No district was classified under the “no rainfall” category, while rainfall data was unavailable for seven districts, accounting for 1 per cent of the total assessed.

Overall, 43 per cent of the districts witnessed either deficient or large deficient rainfall, compared with 14 per cent that recorded excess or large excess rainfall.

The figures indicate that while a sizeable proportion of the country received normal monsoon rainfall, shortages remained a concern across a substantial number of districts.

What does the weak monsoon mean for crops?

The district-level distribution is particularly important for the farm sector, given rain-fed agriculture’s dependence on the timing and spread of monsoon precipitation.

The data also underline how aggregate rainfall figures can mask significant regional variations, with different districts experiencing substantial deficits and excesses during the same monsoon season.

According to a preliminary assessment by the agriculture ministry, Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan were among the worst affected agriculturally by below-normal rainfall.

Drought-assessment teams are already on their way to Maharashtra and Karnataka and are also likely to be sent to other states.

ICRA said the southern peninsula received only 76 per cent of its LPA rainfall during the monsoon season, resulting in a significant deterioration in reservoir storage levels in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Together, these states account for around 98 per cent of India’s rabi rice acreage and about 33 per cent of coarse cereal acreage, based on 2025-26 data.

Lower water availability is, therefore, likely to dampen the area under these crops during the upcoming rabi season.

Wheat sowing faces irrigation risk

ICRA also flagged risks to wheat sowing in Punjab and Rajasthan, which received only 59 per cent and 78 per cent of LPA rainfall, respectively.

Deficient rainfall resulted in below-normal reservoir storage in both states by the end of September 2026.

Together, Punjab and Rajasthan account for around 31 per cent of India’s total wheat cultivation.

Since wheat cultivation is highly dependent on irrigation, lower water availability could constrain sowing in these states.

Overall, ICRA expects the impact of deficient monsoon rainfall on rabi sowing to remain uneven, concentrated mainly in southern states and northern states such as Punjab and Rajasthan, where inadequate reservoir storage could constrain irrigation availability.

Paddy, maize, tur and groundnut need watching

Pushan Sharma, director at Crisil Intelligence, said the crop outlook this season is mixed, with weather-related variability emerging as the key factor to watch.

For field crops, acreage is expected to be lower by around 2-3 per cent year-on-year, while yields could decline by about 5-6 per cent.

“This is driven to some extent by paddy, which is likely to see yields decline by 4-5 per cent. This is likely to keep production conditions relatively tight across several crops, although firmer prices should provide some support to farm incomes,” Sharma said.

Within field crops, paddy, maize, tur, cotton and groundnut warrant closer monitoring, given the expected pressure on yields, he said.

Paddy has faced weather-related stress in key growing regions, while maize, pulses, oilseeds and cotton could see lower output accompanied by relatively firm prices.

Horticulture outlook relatively stronger

“The horticulture outlook is relatively stronger. Sown area and yields are each estimated to increase by around 2-3 per cent,” Sharma said.

He cautioned, however, that the picture remains uneven across crops and regions.

“Banana, for instance, has seen weather-related crop damage and supply disruption, which has supported prices even as production remains slightly lower,” he said.