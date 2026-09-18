Moody's raises India FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7% on W Asia resilience
The agency said elevated energy prices and El Niño-related food price pressures pose risks to inflation, consumption and growth
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Credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday raised India's real GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6% for the current fiscal, citing its resilience amid the West Asia conflict.
"Although we continue to expect India to grow faster than all other G-20 economies, as well as similarly rated emerging market sovereigns, risks remain", it said.
The agency said elevated energy prices and El Niño-related food price pressures pose risks to inflation, consumption and growth.
Moody's said India's fiscal policy response to the West Asia shock had been muted, but warned that higher global energy prices could increase subsidy spending and pressure the government to provide additional support, while rising defence and infrastructure spending could constrain fiscal consolidation.
India's economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter, government data showed last month, comfortably beating expectations as a surge in investment and manufacturing activity offset weakness in mining and consumer-facing services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST