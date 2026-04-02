More measures on anvil to help exporters tackle West Asia crisis: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the government plans to come up with fresh measures to help exporters deal with the disruption in trade due to the conflict in West Asia.

“Some more decisions are on the anvil, are under consideration at different levels and different ministries,” Goyal said.

It is learnt that the department of commerce was considering offering freight subsidy to exporters to offset higher costs arising from the need to use longer shipping routes.

The department had last month launched a scheme – Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) – worth ₹497 crore to deal with the challenges related to “extraordinary freight escalation, heightened insurance premia and war-related export risks” that exporters have been grappling with.

“It (the war) has hurt the global economy. It is hurting global trade, particularly the death and destruction of property and innocent lives is something that we are all concerned about. The difficulties in free movement of goods in the open seas is another area that we are all collectively hoping can be resolved quickly,” Goyal said. Despite the challenges, India has shown resilience on food and energy security and the country remains “pretty much” insulated and strong, he added.

“Consumers are getting their LPG. Industrial LNG supplies have been reinstated now to 80 per cent level, with many sectors getting full LNG. There is no shortage of petroleum products. Our refineries are working full steam. There is a sufficient stock of crude oil and new shipments coming in of crude oil, LPG and LNG to ensure a pipeline for the future,” he said.

Trade deals

Goyal said that India was looking at preferential market access for its products in the United States (US) and asserted that the country’s relations with America were “very robust”.

“Our relations are very robust. We have a deep strategic partnership on several aspects, on technology, on defence, on trade and on investments, and our approach is that India should get preferential market access,” Goyal said, adding that India’s interim trade pact with the US was the “best” as compared to its competitor countries in South East Asia.

As far as the other trade agreements were concerned, the one with New Zealand would be signed by April. The deal with Oman may kick in from May 1 and the one with the UK may kick in 30-40 days. Talks with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and Canada may start in a month or two, he said.