More than 59 million ITRs filed for AY27 by July 31: I-T department
The Income Tax Department said more than 59 million income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 were filed by the July 31 deadline for taxpayers not requiring an audit
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Over 59 million ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31, the income tax department said on Saturday.
The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 2 -- for assessees who do not have to get their accounts audited -- for Assessment Year 2026-27 without penalty and interest -- was July 31.
Last year, over 73 million ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.
"Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st!," the I-T department said in a post on X on Saturday.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.
ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST