Saturday, August 01, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Economy / News / More than 59 million ITRs filed for AY27 by July 31: I-T department

More than 59 million ITRs filed for AY27 by July 31: I-T department

The Income Tax Department said more than 59 million income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 were filed by the July 31 deadline for taxpayers not requiring an audit

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 59 million ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31, the income tax department said on Saturday.

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 2 -- for assessees who do not have to get their accounts audited -- for Assessment Year 2026-27 without penalty and interest -- was July 31.

Last year, over 73 million ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.

"Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st!," the I-T department said in a post on X on Saturday.

 

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

Gross GST collections rise 15% in July, led by strong import revenues

2020 Tata Nexon EV: India's real tryst with EVs begins

How reforms revved up India's auto industry over the past 35 yearspremium

gst

Gross GST collection kitty swells 15.4% to over ₹2.11 trillion in July

Commercial LPG

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by ₹202 in Delhi, effective today

Randhir Jaiswal

India closely monitoring US Bill targeting buyers of Russian oil

Topics : ITR filing ITR filing last day Income Tax filing income tax return Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST