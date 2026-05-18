Mospi open to revamping ASUSE to better capture handloom, handicraft sector

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is willing to incorporate sector-specific suggestions to improve its Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) to generate more granular and actionable data for the handloom and handicraft sector, suggested Saurabh Garg, secretary, Mospi, on Monday.

"We would be very happy to work and get suggestions on how we can improve our annual survey to get the kind of data that is required to improve decision-making in the area specific to handlooms and handicrafts," Garg said while addressing an event organised by the Crafts Council of India (CCI) and the Institute for Human Development (IHD).

Garg underlined the scale of the survey infrastructure that Mospi brings to the table, noting that the ministry's surveys routinely cover sample sizes of between one lakh and five lakh respondents, adding that data-driven decision-making was increasingly being recognised as central to policy.

Garg situated the handloom and handicraft sector at the intersection of two critical policy concerns — the informal economy and the knowledge economy. "If we look at skill-based artisanal knowledge, I think it's the handloom and handicraft sector which encompasses that," he said, arguing that this dual character made the sector a priority area for measurement under the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 framework.

Garg noted that more than 455 craft categories have been identified and listed, and that over 50 per cent of all Geographical Indications issued in India belong to the handloom and handicraft sector — a figure he described as testament to the knowledge base embedded in the sector.

Referring to the presence of women workers in the sector, he said the issue makes it all the more important to ensure access to credit, markets, and skilling.

Garg also pointed to the upcoming Economic Census as another opportunity to expand the data landscape for the sector.

The ministry's outreach comes against the backdrop of a comprehensive survey of the sector conducted by CCI and IHD covering 15 districts across five states. The survey found that handloom and handicraft establishments account for roughly 42 per cent of all manufacturing establishments in the surveyed states, yet the sector's average annual gross value added per worker stands at only around ₹84,000, or approximately ₹270 per day — well below the prescribed minimum wage.

The combined workforce in the sector is estimated at around 1.13 crore workers across 65 lakh establishments.