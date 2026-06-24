Mospi to launch India's first Index of Services Production on July 14

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday said India's first-ever Index of Services Production (ISP) trial monthly indices for 2025-26 and for April are slated for release on July 14. The new high-frequency indicator will track short-term changes in the output of the services sector, which contributes over 50 per cent of India's gross value added (GVA).

Conceived as the services-sector counterpart to the long-standing Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the ISP will be released monthly with a lag of about 60 days, the ministry said. After the initial release, regular indices will be published on the 29th of every month.

Nine sub-sectors, including financial services excluding banking and insurance, public administration and defence, social work activities without accommodation, services of membership organisations, personal services, activities of private households with employed persons, activities of extraterritorial organisations, health and education services provided by government, and gambling and betting, remain outside the ISP's coverage.

"Some of the services which are not covered in ISP are those which are either related to core government activities or are dominated by non-market activities and the informal sector," the ministry noted.

The trial indices will be compiled with 2024-25 as the base year, a choice that is aligned with the recently revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, whose base year is 2024. The overall index will be compiled using a fixed-weight Laspeyres volume index, with weights drawn from sectoral shares in GVA as published in the National Accounts Statistics (NAS).

The conceptual groundwork for the ISP has been guided by a Technical Advisory Committee constituted in May 2025 under the chairpersonship of Debjani Ghosh, fellow at NITI Aayog. The committee's full report is scheduled for release in the first fortnight of July, MoSPI said.

The ISP will draw on three main data sources: administrative records for railways, air transport, banking and insurance; Goods and Services Tax (GST) data on outward supplies for the bulk of market services, including wholesale and retail trade, real estate, telecom and professional services; and the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE) for health and education, both of which are GST-exempt.

While international guidelines favour Service Producer Price Indices (SPPIs) for deflators, these are available only quarterly with a 60-day lag, making them unsuitable for a monthly index.

Consequently, the ministry will use the wholesale price index (WPI) for wholesale trade, sector-specific CPI where available, the general CPI for banking and insurance, and CPI non-food elsewhere.