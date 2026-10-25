MP semicon summit draws ₹15,425 cr investment proposals, 14k jobs in sight

Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth more than ₹15,425 crore in the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing and high-tech sectors. These proposals are expected to generate more than 14,450 jobs.

The announcements were made in the two day semiconductor Summit which concluded in Indore on Saturday. On Friday Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that more than 12 investors had expressed interest in investing ₹5,800 crore. Five companies have been issued land allotment letters. These projects are expected to attract investments of ₹9,625 crore and create more than 4,450 direct jobs. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is moving forward towards bringing the technology of the future to the state.

Una Ecosystems proposed an investment of ₹2,000 crore in an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) facility, with 2,000 jobs expected. Spintronics AI Semiconductors proposed investing ₹1,800 crore in two phases, while Lalwala Industries put forward a ₹1,200-crore proposal for semiconductor manufacturing and chip design.

Other proposals discussed during meetings between the chief minister and company representatives included ₹400 crore from Dhanush Healthcare Systems, ₹110 crore from Beyond Studios, ₹100 crore from Indusilica Semiconductors, ₹65 crore from Nanodrites Technology and ₹10 crore from Truechip Solutions. The companies projected 500, 360, 150, 140 and 50 jobs, respectively. All the investment related announcements were made by the government.

On July 22, 2026, Paras Semiconductors, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh government for a proposed investment of approximately ₹6,200 crore to set up a greenfield advanced semiconductor packaging and testing (OSAT) facility in the Indore-Ujjain region.

Rajesh Rathore, Executive Director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Ujjain, told Business Standard that 43 acres of land had been allotted to Paras Semiconductors in Vikram Udyogpuri Ujjain, while land was being identified for Spintronics.

Focus on the Indore-Ujjain Corridor

On day one Chief Minister also announced plans to develop a Semiconductor Centre of Excellence and a Centre of Excellence for Photonics and Quantum Technologies. Semiconductor, electronics and advanced packaging industries will be prioritised in the Indore-Ujjain Economic Corridor.

Five separate memorandums of understanding were signed at the summit with different organisations. Delegations from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden attended the event.

Ashok Chandak, CEO and President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, told Business Standard, “Madhya Pradesh has good prospects for the semiconductor industry, given its talent pool, industrial base, IT companies and educational institutions. However, sustained government commitment and policy continuity are essential for the sector, as investments in this industry typically have a horizon of 10 to 30 years.”

Madhya Pradesh brought a dedicated semiconductor policy in 2025. Under the policy, eligible projects can receive incentives equal to 25 per cent of eligible capital expenditure or 50 per cent of central government incentives, whichever is lower. Fabless semiconductor and intellectual property companies may receive reimbursement of 10 per cent or 25 per cent of eligible development expenditure, depending on their eligibility under the central Design Linked Incentive scheme. The reimbursement is capped at ₹25 crore per project.

Other benefits include reimbursement of eligible stamp duty and registration charges, an interest subsidy of 6 per cent up to ₹10 crore over five years, and a power tariff subsidy of ₹2 per unit for the first 10 years of operation.

The second day of the event, scheduled for Saturday, was focussed on innovation, talent development and emerging technologies, with sessions on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, electronics manufacturing and quantum technologies. Many panel discussions were organized on day two. The discussions also focused on strategies for positioning India as a leading electronics product manufacturing nation, alongside a roundtable on photonics and quantum technologies.