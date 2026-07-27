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Home / Economy / News / MRPL asks crude suppliers to avoid Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz routes

MRPL asks crude suppliers to avoid Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz routes

Red Sea traffic ‌has been disrupted off the ​coast of Yemen ​since last week by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who want to ​blockade Saudi exports

MRPL, Mangalore refinery

MRPL, ‌a subsidiary of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, operates a 300,000 barrels per day refinery in Karnataka | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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India's state-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is seeking ​to import oil via a spot tender and has, for the first time, asked suppliers to avoid using the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, a tender document showed on Monday. 
 
Red Sea traffic ‌has been disrupted off the ​coast of Yemen ​since last week by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who want to ​blockade Saudi exports, expanding the US-Iran conflict that has already choked oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
"Crude loading/transit via Red Sea route or SoH to be avoided," MRPL said ​in a tender document seeking up to 1 million barrels ‌of oil on a delivered basis during August 25 ​to September 6.
 
 
The company, which did not award its previous tender seeking oil, is the first Indian refiner to include such a ‌clause in its spot crude ​import tenders.
 
MRPL did not ‌immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

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MRPL has taken ‌a "precautionary view" as it wants to avoid a potential supply ​disruption along two of the world's key maritime oil trade routes, said a source familiar with ​the matter.
 
The new clause would continue to be a part of future import tenders if the situation ‌in the West Asia does not improve, the source added.
 
MRPL, ‌a subsidiary of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, operates a 300,000 barrels per day refinery in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : MRPL Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals India oil imports Oil imports

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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