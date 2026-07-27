MRPL asks crude suppliers to avoid Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz routes

India's state-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is seeking ​to import oil via a spot tender and has, for the first time, asked suppliers to avoid using the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, a tender document showed on Monday.

Red Sea traffic ‌has been disrupted off the ​coast of Yemen ​since last week by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who want to ​blockade Saudi exports, expanding the US-Iran conflict that has already choked oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Crude loading/transit via Red Sea route or SoH to be avoided," MRPL said ​in a tender document seeking up to 1 million barrels ‌of oil on a delivered basis during August 25 ​to September 6.

The company, which did not award its previous tender seeking oil, is the first Indian refiner to include such a ‌clause in its spot crude ​import tenders.

MRPL did not ‌immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

MRPL has taken ‌a "precautionary view" as it wants to avoid a potential supply ​disruption along two of the world's key maritime oil trade routes, said a source familiar with ​the matter.

The new clause would continue to be a part of future import tenders if the situation ‌in the West Asia does not improve, the source added.

MRPL, ‌a subsidiary of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, operates a 300,000 barrels per day refinery in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.