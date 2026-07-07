Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / MRPL first state refiner to charter Iraqi crude cargo since Hormuz blockade

MRPL first state refiner to charter Iraqi crude cargo since Hormuz blockade

MRPL has booked the Aframax tanker Jasmin Joy to load crude from Iraq's ‌Basrah oil terminal on July 19-20

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

MRPL operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Karnataka | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 7
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mangalore ​Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has ​chartered a vessel to load ‌crude oil from Iraq, the first Indian state-owned refiner to do so since the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, three shipping sources said.

MRPL has booked the Aframax tanker Jasmin Joy to load crude from Iraq's ‌Basrah oil terminal on July 19-20, the sources said.

Indian state refiners have been struggling to secure ships to load crude from ports on the west of the Strait ​of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly a ‌fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies transited ​before ‌the Israel-Iran conflict disrupted shipping in the ‌region.

 

MRPL, which operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the southern ‌Indian state ​of Karnataka, did ​not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

service exports

Chatroom: Rodtep scrolls can stop until annual return is finally filedpremium

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha panel proposes project management overhaul as infra delays persistpremium

collateral-free export

Govt's collateral-free export credit scheme finds limited takerspremium

Amdi Krogh, global head of ocean assets partnering, Maersk

Danish shipping giant Maersk charts course for India-built vesselspremium

Sixteenth Finance Commission, 16th Finance Commission, GSDP, state finances, fiscal planning, devolution, EY India, M Govinda Rao, Ritvik Pandey

16th FC breaks with precedent, leaves out statewise GSDP projectionspremium

Topics : Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Iraq India oil imports Oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSMumbai University Exam PostponedTechnology NewsPersonal Finance