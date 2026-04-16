MSME copper recyclers face shutdown risk amid West Asia conflict

In a detailed presentation submitted to the government earlier this month, the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) said nearly 23 per cent of India’s copper and copper alloy scrap imports, a critical feedstock for secondary smelters, originate from Gulf countries.

In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), India’s total copper and copper alloys scrap imports stood at 350,000 tonnes, of which 80,000 tonnes were sourced from gulf countries.

However, disruptions linked to the conflict, including restrictions along key shipping routes, have severely choked supplies, leaving recyclers scrambling for raw material. Business Standard has reviewed the letter.

The impact is visible on the ground. “Dubai and Saudi Arabia are big hubs of scrap supply to India. All that has stopped because shipping has stopped, creating a severe shortage of scrap in the country,” said Devendra Surana, managing director of Hyderabad-based Bhagyanagar India Ltd, which produces 20,000 tonnes of copper products annually.

The immediate fallout has been a sharp cutback in operations. “We have scaled down production, focusing only on critical supplies to key OEMs (original equipment manufacturers),” he said.

The disruption extends beyond the Gulf. “Even material coming from the US or South America is getting delayed. The entire shipping system has been disrupted, and we don’t know when material will arrive now,” Surana said, highlighting a broader breakdown of global supply chains due to reliance on transhipment hubs like Dubai.

At the same time, the industry is grappling with higher costs. Shipping lines have imposed additional surcharges ranging from $300 to $2,000 per container, significantly raising import costs.

Energy expenses have surged, too. Gas prices, critical for smelting and refining, have nearly tripled from ₹40-45 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹120-130 per SCM, resulting in cash losses and leaving many units with no viable option but to “curtail or suspend operations,” MRAI said in its letter.

Domestic sourcing, often seen as a fallback during import disruptions, has provided limited relief. “Sourcing from domestic players is also challenging because of regulatory issues like high GST (Goods and Services Tax), limited availability of scrap within the country,” Surana said.

He pointed out that the industry typically faces seasonal shortages between April and June, due to the migration of labour.

The supply squeeze has triggered a sharp rise in prices, creating what the industry calls a “bullwhip effect” in the domestic market. Domestic scrap prices have increased by about 10 per cent, while international copper prices, after an initial dip, have surged again in recent weeks, Surana said.

The crisis is also translating into a full-blown liquidity crunch. The industry sought urgent government intervention, warning of a cascading impact on employment and industrial output.

Key demands include a reduction in GST on metal scrap from 18 per cent to 5 per cent to ease cash flow pressures, and a deferment or exemption from Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms, which came into force from April 1 and are seen as adding compliance burdens at a time of acute supply shortages.

The industry has also called for targeted financial support, including enhanced working capital limits, lower interest rates and moratoriums on repayments, similar to relief measures extended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, it has sought priority allocation of gas and other fuels to ensure continuity of operations. “Priority in gas and fuel allocation to the recycling industry would be a key relief measure,” Surana said.

Describing the situation as “unprecedented”, the MRAI warned that unless immediate corrective steps are taken, the ongoing disruption could erode MSME viability, trigger job losses, and destabilise supply chains across key segments of the economy.

“The current disruptions have led to shipment delays, cargo stagnation at ports like Jebel Ali Port, and even de-loading of containers, severely affecting supply chains. India’s copper demand continues to rise, with secondary copper now contributing 42 per cent of total demand, up from 38 per cent in FY24. Yet, this growth is under threat as scrap shortages trigger sharp domestic price volatility,” said Sanjay Mehta, president of MRAI.