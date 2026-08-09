MSMED Bill promises faster payments, easier resolution for small firms

The Bill comes two decades after the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, was enacted. The government has said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) landscape has changed significantly with the growth of technology-enabled systems and the increase in the number of registered enterprises. MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal have risen from 16.5 million as of April 1, 2023, to 91.6 million currently, while the sector provides employment to more than 400 million people, according to the government.

“The proposed amendments shall incentivise the growth of the MSMEs, enable them to scale up and become champions of growth,” said Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill. It also aims to enhance the ease of doing business and promote compliance, the statement added.

Among the key changes, the Bill provides for online dispute resolution to enable micro and small enterprises to settle disputes in a more timely and cost-effective manner. It introduces a 90-day timeline for mediation, with matters to be referred for arbitration within 30 days of the termination of mediation. The arbitral award is also required to be made within 90 days of the completion of pleadings.

The amendments further provide for the recovery of mediated settlements and arbitral awards as arrears of land revenue through the District Collector, Deputy Commissioner or other notified authority. Courts will also be required to order the payment of at least 50 per cent of the awarded amount to micro and small enterprise suppliers where an application challenging a decree, award or order has remained pending for more than six months.

The Bill also seeks to address working-capital constraints arising from delayed payments by mandating central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to route the settlement of invoices from MSMEs through the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS). The government said the volume of invoice discounting on TReDS rose from ₹40,000 crore in 2022-23 to ₹3.47 trillion in 2025-26. States would also be enabled to encourage their public sector enterprises to use TReDS for invoice settlement.

The amendments also provide states with greater flexibility to establish multiple Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs), while decriminalising certain violations and replacing conviction-based fines with graded civil penalties. The Bill also gives statutory recognition to the Udyam Registration Portal, a digital, free and voluntary registration platform.

Sampathraman, past president and current director of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), questioned the need for MSMEs to rely on invoice discounting and said the government should instead explore mechanisms for upfront payments.

“MSME invoices are treated as current assets on which banks have the first charge because of Cash Credit (CC) and Overdraft (OD) limits. If banks also get into the picture, the cost goes up further. In the true spirit of helping MSMEs, the government should provide upfront payment without credit,” he said.

He also cautioned against assuming that all MSMEs had the professional resources needed to use the TReDS platform.

“Larger MSMEs may have a hierarchy of professionals to manage such platforms, but smaller enterprises may find it difficult,” he said.

Charan Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EGROW Foundation, welcomed the amendments but said they might not go far enough.

“The amendment is excellent and in the correct direction. The government has continuously been making efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is the second largest employer in our country. The key salient features of the Bill are addressing the chronic problem of delayed payments and weak enforcement. Codifying mediation, wider use of TReDS and strengthened Facilitation Councils can improve liquidity and reduce transaction costs,” Singh said.

However, Singh said several MSMEs could remain beyond the effective reach of the amendments.

“Unfortunately, working with MSMEs, my feeling is that this amendment will not yield the desired results as it is scratching the surface. There are many MSMEs which will be beyond the reach of this amendment. The issues are serious and require deeper analysis, especially that of TReDS. Only those with greater financial and professional resources may be able to effectively use TReDS. There is also a lack of clarity on how GST would be levied when invoices are discounted,” he said.

Singh also pointed to wider structural challenges facing the sector, including infrastructure deficiencies in MSME clusters.

“In a young demographic country, adding one crore youth every year to the workforce, MSMEs are the only sector that can productively provide employment. An analytical study covering various facets of the challenges faced by MSMEs is missing, while genuine but half-hearted attempts are being made to revive an ailing sector. Illustratively, inadequate infrastructure in most MSME clusters is a glaring reality,” he said.

He also raised concerns over differences in the implementation of the MSMED Act across states and suggested that the government consider setting up an MSME university in each state on the lines of agricultural universities.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) welcomed the Bill, describing it as an important step towards faster payments, quicker justice and easier business for MSMEs.

FISME said the provisions on faster dispute resolution, recovery of dues, digital processes and the reduction of criminal liability for minor regulatory violations could improve the day-to-day business environment for micro and small enterprises.

It particularly highlighted the proposed timelines for mediation and arbitration, mandatory TReDS settlement of MSME invoices by CPSEs, online mediation and arbitration, stronger recovery mechanisms and statutory recognition for Udyam registration.

At the same time, FISME said the Bill did not address every problem facing MSMEs, pointing to the existing 45-day payment framework, access to credit and certain issues related to appeals and enforcement that would require further attention.