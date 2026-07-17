Mumbai airport nicotine pouch row: What duty-free shops can legally sell

India's Customs department has become the second government body, after the health ministry, to object to the sale of nicotine pouches at duty-free stores at Mumbai's international airport, operated by the Adani Group

The dispute traces back to an inspection by health officials in March this year, who found nicotine pouches being sold at duty-free shops at Mumbai airport despite the products lacking regulatory approval in India. According to Reuters, while the Adani Group has argued that goods sold in international departure areas fall outside the ambit of domestic laws, Customs authorities have called that interpretation untenable. They contend that the concept of goods being outside India's customs frontiers applies only for taxation purposes and does not grant immunity from regulatory controls.

Let’s understand the laws governing India’s duty-free shops and which items cannot be sold there.

What are duty-free shops?

Duty-free shops are retail stores that sell goods without charging local import duties and domestic taxes. These shops are located in international transit hubs, such as airport terminals, seaport lounges, and land border checkpoints. Because the products are meant to be taken out of the country, governments waive standard taxes like Value Added Tax (VAT) and local excise duties.

Are duty-free shops exempt from Indian laws?

No. The name duty-free only describes how these shops are taxed, not their legal status. According to Section 2(11) of the Customs Act, 1962, these shops sit in a designated customs area inside the airport terminal. As ruled by the Supreme Court in the landmark case M/S Hotel Ashoka (ITDC Ltd) v Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes & Anr (2012), the government treats this area as a legal fiction, considering the shops located outside of India’s borders only for taxation purposes.

However, since these shops physically sit on Indian soil, both the Customs Act and the Supreme Court maintain that they must still follow all other Indian national laws, safety regulations, and criminal codes. This is what the Customs authorities have argued in the nicotine pouch case, that being outside India's customs frontiers is a concept relevant only for taxation purposes and does not provide immunity from regulatory controls.

How are duty-free goods taxed in India?

The taxation of duty-free goods in India depends on whether they are sold at an airport's departure or arrival terminal and is governed by India's GST and customs laws.

Goods sold at international departure terminals are generally treated as exports under the GST framework and are exempt from domestic GST. This is because such transactions take place before the goods enter India's domestic market.

The tax treatment differs for goods sold at arrival terminals. These transactions are treated as supplies in the course of import as the goods remain within the customs area before they are cleared for home consumption. Consequently, GST is not levied at the duty-free retail counter.

Instead, customs duties become relevant when passengers bring the goods into India. Purchases remain duty-free only if they fall within the limits prescribed under the Customs Baggage Rules. Goods exceeding the prescribed value or quantity limits may attract customs duties.

What products can India's duty-free shops legally sell?

Duty-free stores at Indian international airports routinely sell tax-exempt luxury and consumable goods that are otherwise permitted under Indian laws and customs regulations.

These include:

Liquor and spirits, including whisky and wine

Tobacco products such as cigarettes and cigars

Perfumes and cosmetics

Premium chocolates and confectionery

Electronics and accessories

Designer apparel and luxury goods

The sale of these products remains subject to applicable customs laws, product-specific regulations and quantity restrictions prescribed under Indian customs rules.

What products cannot be sold at India's duty-free shops?

The restrictions governing products sold at India's duty-free stores are primarily laid down under the Customs Act, 1962. Under Section 2(33) of the Act, prohibited goods include items whose import or export is banned under the Customs Act or any other law in force. Since duty-free shops operate beyond India's customs frontiers only for taxation purposes, the sale of such products would amount to an illegal import or export.

Prohibited goods include:

Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

Pornographic material

Counterfeit currency and counterfeit goods

Ivory and products derived from protected wildlife

E-cigarettes and vaping products, whose import and sale are prohibited in India

Certain goods are classified as restricted and may be imported or exported only with prior authorisation, licences or permissions from the relevant authorities. These include:

Firearms and ammunition

Live birds and animals

Radio transmitters and other regulated equipment

Are there quantity limits that duty-free shops can sell?

Yes. Indian customs rules prescribe quantity and value limits for several categories of products sold through duty-free stores.

For instance:

Alcohol and wine are generally limited to two litres per passenger

Tobacco allowances are capped at 100 cigarettes, 25 cigars or 125 grams of tobacco

Gold and silver in forms other than jewellery or ornaments are generally not eligible for duty-free concessions

Any purchases exceeding the prescribed limits may attract customs duties or require declarations before entering India. Arriving international passengers are also subject to prescribed duty-free value limits under the Baggage Rules, 2026.