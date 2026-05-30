Mumbai CNG price hiked by ₹2 to ₹86/kg amid West Asia supply disruptions

Commuters in Mumbai will now have to pay more for compressed natural gas (CNG) after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised prices by ₹2 per kilogram with immediate effect on Saturday. The latest revision takes the retail price of CNG to ₹86 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The increase is the second CNG price hike this month. MGL had earlier raised rates by ₹2 per kg on May 14. The revised prices apply across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other areas served by the company. The hike comes amid rising fuel costs across the country. Petrol and diesel prices have also climbed in recent weeks as state-run oil marketing companies pass on the impact of higher global crude oil prices. In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

The rise in fuel prices is attributed to continued pressure on international energy markets and supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly the conflict involving the United States and Iran.

The Centre has also directed state-run fuel retailers to strengthen liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves to ensure adequate supplies. The government has asked oil marketing companies to work towards maintaining LPG stocks equivalent to at least 30 days of domestic demand.

The three-month US-Iran conflict has significantly disrupted India's energy supply chains, given the country's heavy dependence on the Gulf region. India imports around 40 per cent of its crude oil, 65 per cent of its natural gas, and nearly 90 per cent of its LPG requirements from Gulf nations, making it particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions and price volatility during the conflict.