NaBFID, IIFCL, NIIF merger plan stuck amid inter-departmental reluctance

The first two organisations are under the Department of Financial Services, while NIIF, India’s sole sovereign-anchored fund, operates under the Department of Economic Affairs. Though both departments are part of the Union Finance Ministry, officials are reluctant to consider a three-way merger.

The merger, however, makes sense because all three institutions are in the infrastructure financing business. Both NaBFID and IIFCL are development banks. They raise debt from wholesale markets in India and abroad to finance projects. NIIF operates more like an investment fund, pooling capital from large institutions in India and overseas for investment in viable projects.

While the cost and structure of their capital differ, their investment objectives — and destinations — are broadly similar.

A measure of how alike NaBFID and IIFCL are in their operations can be gauged from S&P Global Ratings reports on the two institutions.

“Our ratings on NaBFID reflect our view of an almost certain likelihood that the Indian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the institution in times of need. We therefore equalize our ratings on NaBFID with the sovereign credit ratings on India (BBB/Stable/A-2),” S&P said in its July 2026 report.

The language closely mirrors what the agency used to describe the financial support enjoyed by IIFCL in a report issued three years earlier.

In fact, it echoes the tone S&P has used since 2018, when IIFCL first entered the ratings market.

“India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd benefits from an almost certain likelihood of receiving timely extraordinary support from its owner, the Indian government, based on its critical public policy role and integral link with the government,” the rating agency noted at the time.

Since then, IIFCL secured Cabinet approval in March 2026 to become a listed company, while NaBFID continues to be wholly owned by the Government of India. In contrast, the government's holding in NIIF, established in 2015, is 49 per cent.

Why a merger could make sense The Finance Ministry official cited earlier said that given the scale of infrastructure investment required, bringing all three institutions under common management could make strategic sense.

“Since NaBFID is Mumbai-based and IIFCL is headquartered in Delhi, the two companies have a natural synergy,” said Pawan Kumar, senior adviser at DNA Associates, a Delhi-based infrastructure company.

Both have a pan-India reach but retain a strong understanding of their respective regions, which can help in evaluating the strength of infrastructure projects, he added.

NaBFID's loan book reached Rs 1.027 trillion in FY26, rising rapidly from just Rs 97 billion in FY23.

“Such rapid growth will likely continue over the next few years. In tandem with this rapid expansion, we believe capital infusions from the central government will be forthcoming as and when needed, to maintain NaBFID's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio requirements,” S&P noted.

IIFCL is not far behind. As of December 2025, its loan book stood at Rs 805.14 billion, with the company expecting to cross Rs 1 trillion by the end of FY27.

In terms of human resources, both IIFCL and NaBFID have comparable staff strength, with around 275 executives each.

NIIF brings institutional capital In June this year, the Central government doubled its commitment to new and upcoming NIIF funds to Rs 60,000 crore.

NIIF has already raised capital from marquee institutional investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper, CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, PSP Investments, Temasek, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, US International Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, and State Bank of India, according to a government release.

It currently has $4.9 billion in equity capital commitments from these investors.

IIFCL, set up in 2006, taps overseas markets through its wholly-owned subsidiary, IIFCL UK.

NaBFID, on the other hand, has tapped only the domestic market since it was set up in 2021. However, it is in the process of creating dedicated credit enhancement facilities in partnership with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank as part of its mandate to develop derivative and bond markets.

The institution provides backstops on infrastructure-related bonds, helping improve their ratings and attract investors such as insurance companies and pension funds that might otherwise not be able to invest in them.

Similar governance and regulatory status Senior government officials from the ministries of finance and commerce and industry have been appointed to NaBFID's board.

At IIFCL, the government has board representation through three government nominee directors and two scheduled commercial bank nominee directors.

Another indication of the similarity between the two institutions is that both have been designated as Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) by the Central government and as All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) by the Reserve Bank of India.

All three institutions are adequately capitalised.

For instance, a CARE Ratings note from 2024 states: “IIFCL has access to diversified sources of funds. The company’s total borrowings stood at Rs 75,798 crore as on December 31, 2025.”

Of this, foreign currency loans accounted for 23 per cent, almost all of which were guaranteed by the government.

“With a very low non-performing asset base, these institutions will not bring any pressure on each other when they merge,” the Finance Ministry official said.