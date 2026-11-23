IT services and product industry body Nasscom has urged the government to introduce a three-year AI transformation and innovation scheme in Union Budget 2027-28 to help technology companies develop new offerings, reskill employees and transition to emerging business models.

The industry body has also sought changes to employee stock option (ESOP) taxation, including deferring tax liability until employees can monetise their shares, and an increase in the salary ceiling for tax incentives linked to additional employment from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh per month.

In its pre-Budget recommendations, Nasscom said generative and agentic AI were changing client demand, technology delivery and commercial models in the IT services industry, requiring companies to invest in technology development and workforce transformation even as they continued servicing existing clients.

“A Budget 2027-28 commitment to develop the AI Services Transformation and Innovation Scheme for an initial three years, with MeitY and the Ministry of Finance designing funding and implementation with industry. This would support technology development and commercialisation, including offerings earning licence, subscription, usage-based or outcome-linked revenues, built and operated from India,” said the recommendations by Nasscom.

A key component would be workforce transformation, with Nasscom recommending that learning programmes be linked to supervised project deployment. This would allow existing employees to transition to new roles while providing new entrants with hands-on experience.

The industry body said smaller technology service providers faced greater challenges in financing AI development, accessing specialist talent and freeing employees from ongoing projects for reskilling. It recommended shared technical facilities, specialist support and collaborative projects to address these constraints.

On employment, Nasscom has recommended raising the monthly remuneration ceiling for additional employees under Section 146 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh.

“Aligning the ceiling with the ₹1 lakh wage limit already used under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana would extend the incentive to more formal jobs, including entry-level roles in technology services,” said the industry body in its recommendations.

Nasscom has also sought changes to the taxation of ESOPs and restricted stock units (RSUs) issued by unlisted companies. Under the existing framework, employees can face a salary tax liability when shares are allotted, even though they may not be able to sell them.

It has recommended that tax be payable at the time of sale, listing or ten years after exercise, whichever is earliest. The taxable amount should be based on the lower of the benefit calculated at exercise and the gain actually realised, subject to a per-employee cap and safeguards against misuse.

The industry body also recommended expressly allowing employers to deduct ESOP costs as a business expense when employees exercise their options.

Among other proposals, Nasscom has sought greater tax certainty for global capability centres (GCCs), particularly as they assume more complex engineering, research and global leadership responsibilities.

It recommended that temporary visits by overseas personnel totalling up to 90 days in a 12-month period should not create a permanent establishment (PE) or business connection in India.

It also sought clarity on the taxation of employee secondments and global leadership designations to reduce litigation and encourage multinational companies to expand their mandates in India.

On cybersecurity, Nasscom proposed a contributory programme with a capped initial allocation to help manufacturing and services MSMEs strengthen baseline cyber protections and business continuity.

The industry body said: “A contributory cybersecurity programme in Union Budget 2027-28, with a capped first-phase allocation, to help manufacturing and service MSMEs put baseline cyber protections in place and sustain them.”

The industry body also recommended extending provisions for carrying forward accumulated losses and unabsorbed depreciation during qualifying mergers to IT services and related businesses, and providing tax neutrality for qualifying fast-track demergers.

Additionally, it sought faster resolution of tax disputes, relief on disputed tax demands and measures to protect companies' working capital while appeals are being heard.

Nasscom said the recommendations would build on the transfer pricing reforms introduced in Budget 2026-27 and help strengthen India's competitiveness in global technology services while supporting innovation and high-skilled employment.

On Thursday, November 19, Nasscom and industry players had met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for pre-Budget consultations.