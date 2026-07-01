Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 08:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Nayara cuts petrol price by ₹5 a litre, diesel by ₹3 as global rates ease

Nayara cuts petrol price by ₹5 a litre, diesel by ₹3 as global rates ease

The revised rates have come into effect at all of Nayara's more than 7,000 fuel stations across the country

fuel, petrol, diesel

Nayara had been among the first retailers to raise fuel prices after the outbreak of the Iran conflict triggered a spike in international oil prices | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, on Wednesday cut petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 a litre across its nationwide network, marking the first reduction in retail fuel prices by any company in more than two years as easing tensions in West Asia pulled down international oil prices.

The price cut follows a retreat in global crude oil prices after hostilities in West Asia eased and the reopening of a key maritime route restored the flow of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, reducing concerns over supply disruptions.

The revised rates have come into effect at all of Nayara's more than 7,000 fuel stations across the country, industry sources said. Actual pump prices vary across states depending on local levies such as value-added tax (VAT).

 

Public sector fuel retailers, however, kept prices unchanged. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which together account for more than 90 per cent of India's over one lakh fuel stations, did not announce any revision.

In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre at IOC outlets.

Also Read

Indigo

Lower crude prices, strong demand to support IndiGo earnings upgradespremium

fuel, petrol, diesel

OMCs' fuel marketing margins back above pre-conflict levels: Report

electric vehicles

High oil prices drive surge in Chinese EV sales, charging networks lag

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara Energy crosses 7,000 petrol pumps in India, expands retail network

Suresh Gopi, Suresh

Fuel prices can't be cut immediately after global rates fall: Suresh Gopi

Nayara had been among the first retailers to raise fuel prices after the outbreak of the Iran conflict triggered a spike in international oil prices. On March 26, it increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.

State-run fuel retailers followed later, raising petrol and diesel prices by a cumulative ₹7.50 per litre each in a series of revisions during the second half of May, reflecting higher international crude prices and elevated product costs.

Wednesday's cut by Nayara effectively reverses its March increase and is the first signal of lower fuel prices reaching Indian consumers after global oil markets stabilised in recent weeks.

Sources said post-refinery turnaround, Nayara is fully geared to meet demand and is pressing its entire network to meet the consumption needs of the country.

Nayara operates a 20 million tonnes per year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

OMCs cut commercial LPG prices by ₹183.50 as fuel supplies stabilise

chart

GST at 9: Why easier return filing has not meant simpler compliance

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

India's unemployment rate hit 8-year low in 2025, shows NSO data

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets secretaries, discusses 'ease of doing' business reforms

Fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit rose 12-fold to ₹1.62 trillion in April-May

Topics : Nayara Energy Petrol prices Diesel prices Fuel prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJuly Bank Holiday ListIndia AI MissionSarvam India AiNIFTY IT TodayKnack Packaging IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance