Nearly 70% fresh e-Shram registrations are women, shows govt data

Data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment shows that women accounted for 68.78 per cent of new registrations on the e-Shram portal in FY26, up from 52.38 per cent in FY23, the first full year for which comparable numbers are available.

The share in FY26 is marginally higher than FY25, when it stood at 68.05 per cent.

Launched in August 2021, the e-Shram portal serves as a national database of unorganised workers, including domestic workers, agricultural labourers, street vendors, construction workers, gig workers and self-employed individuals.

It serves as the Centre’s national database for unorganised workers. The trend appears to be driven in part by agriculture, which remains the largest category on the e-Shram portal.

Cumulatively, women account for 65.54 per cent of agricultural worker registrations on e-Shram, reflecting both rising female participation in rural economic activity and the prevalence of self-employment and family-based work.

Women also cumulatively dominate registrations in several other categories. They account for 93.66 per cent of registrations in domestic and household work and 95.86 per cent in the apparel sector.

Their share also remains high in education, beauty and wellness, gems and jewellery, office administration and facility management, and health care.

Women’s registrations were also higher than men’s in glass and ceramics, leather, and tourism and hospitality on the e-Shram portal.

According to the e-Shram data, women are disproportionately represented in sectors such as agriculture, domestic work, home-based production and small-scale self-employment, with limited access to social security, formal contracts or stable earnings.