Nearly 70% of PLI scheme segments on track, says NITI Aayog report

A sector-wise assessment of PLI scheme shows that nearly 70 per cent of the targeted segments are on track, with particularly strong outcomes emerging in electronics, telecom and pharmaceuticals drugs, NITI Aayog said in a report on Thursday.

As of March 2026, cumulatively the scheme has attracted investments of ₹2,40,138 crore, generated production worth ₹22,66,412 crore, created employment for 8,49,069 individuals, and disbursed ₹35,354 crore in incentives.

"The assessment indicates that the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme is beginning to generate meaningful additionality across several sectors.

"...the sector-wise assessment of PLI scheme indicates that nearly 70 per cent of the targeted segments are broadly on track, with particularly strong outcomes emerging in electronics, telecom and pharmaceuticals drugs," the report 'Impact Assessment of PLI Schemes' said.

The report pointed out that large scale electronics manufacturing (LSEM) with an outlay of ₹34,193 crore has emerged as one of the strongest performers, particularly in mobile manufacturing, with significant growth in production, sales, exports and employment across both domestic and global firms.

The PLI scheme is a major policy initiative of the government aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, attracting investment, creating employment, promoting exports and building globally competitive production capabilities.

It has been introduced across 14 sectors to realise India's vision of becoming a manufacturing hub and has a combined financial outlay of ₹1,91,049 crore, against which cumulative disbursements stood at ₹35,354 crore as of March 2026, representing 18.51 per cent of the total outlay.

The report said at the same time, the pace of outcomes varies across sectors, reflecting differences in the maturity of the schemes, investment cycles and sectoral characteristics.

"These aggregate outcomes provide the broader context for examining the financial architecture of the PLI framework and the extent to which the allocated resources have translated into actual disbursements," it said.

According to the report, sectors including automobiles and auto components, telecom and speciality steel, demonstrate encouraging progress, particularly in investment and production, but require further strengthening in areas such as employment, exports and domestic value addition.

"In relatively newer or more capital-intensive sectors such as ACC batteries and advanced electronic components, outcomes remain at an early stage,with substantial investments still in the capacity-creation and commissioning phase," the Aayog said.

Releasing the report, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said manufacturing has long been recognised as an engine of employment, innovation and productivity-led growth.

"For India, as it advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, strengthening manufacturing capabilities will be central to sustaining high, inclusive and broad-based growth,"Lahiri said.