Net direct tax collection rises 5% to over ₹23.40 trillion in FY26

Government's net direct tax collections grew 5.12 per cent to over ₹23.40 trillion in 2025-26, but missed the revised budgeted target set for the fiscal year that ended March 2026.

In the revised estimates (RE) for the fiscal year (2025-26), the government projected its direct tax collection at ₹24.21 lakh crore. This included a corporate tax of ₹11.09 trillion and personal income tax (including STT) of ₹13.12 lakh crore.

According to the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), net corporate tax mop-up was ₹10.99 lakh crore, and personal income tax, including Securities Transaction Tax, was about ₹12.41 trillion.

Net direct tax collection (including corporate and non-corporate tax) came in at ₹23.40 trillion in FY26, registering a 5.12 per cent growth over ₹22.26 trillion collected in FY25.

Refund issuance dipped 1.09 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.71 trillion in 2025-26.

Gross direct tax collection during the recently concluded fiscal stood at about ₹28.12 lakh crore, up 4.03 per cent from the 2024-25 fiscal.