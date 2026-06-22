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Home / Economy / News / Net FDI quadruples to $6.58 billion in April 2026, shows RBI data

Net FDI quadruples to $6.58 billion in April 2026, shows RBI data

Gross FDI inflows rose 65 per cent year-on-year, while lower repatriation by foreign investors helped push net foreign direct investment sharply higher

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Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into India jumped more than fourfold to $6.58 billion in April 2026 from the year-ago period, driven by a surge in equity inflows and lower repatriation by foreign investors, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Net FDI stood at $1.59 billion in April 2025 and $917 million in March 2026.
 
Gross FDI inflows grew 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $15.29 billion in April, up from $9.25 billion a year ago and $6.63 billion in March.
 
Equity inflows, the largest component of FDI, jumped to $12.42 billion compared with $6.82 billion in April 2025 and $3.58 billion in March 2026.
 
 
The RBI said that during April 2026, net FDI remained above its corresponding level a year ago, supported by higher gross inflows and lower repatriation. Among equity inflows, financial services received the largest share, followed by retail and wholesale trade, manufacturing, and computer services, with these four sectors accounting for more than 80 per cent of the total inflows.
 
“Source-wise, more than 75 per cent of the FDI flows came from Japan, Singapore and Mauritius. As regards outward FDI, around 80 per cent of the flows were directed to the US and the Cayman Islands. Financial, insurance and business services, and the manufacturing sector accounted for more than 90 per cent of the outward flows,” the RBI said.

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The sharp increase in inflows came despite a rise in outward FDI by Indian companies. Outward FDI from India rose to $4.82 billion in April, up from $2.56 billion in the preceding month and $3.39 billion in the year-ago period.
 
Repatriation and disinvestment by foreign investors declined to $3.90 billion in April from $4.23 billion a year earlier, supporting the increase in net FDI inflows.
 
However, portfolio flows remained under pressure. Net portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $7.26 billion during the month, compared with an outflow of $2.13 billion in April 2025. Foreign portfolio investors accounted for the bulk of the outflows at $6.83 billion.
 
As a result, overall foreign investment recorded a net outflow of $680 million in April, although the deficit narrowed sharply from an outflow of $13.94 billion in March.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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