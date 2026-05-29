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Net household financial savings rise to 7% of GNDI in FY25: RBI report

Net household financial savings increased to 7 per cent of GNDI in FY25 as a sharp decline in financial liabilities outweighed a moderation in gross financial savings

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Instrument-wise, household financial savings are dominated by deposits, followed by provident and pension funds and insurance | Image: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:43 PM IST

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Net household financial savings in India increased to 7 per cent of gross national disposable income (GNDI) in 2024-25 from 5.8 per cent a year earlier, as the decline in household financial liabilities more than offset the moderation in gross financial savings, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report. Gross domestic savings rose to 34.2 per cent of GNDI in 2024-25 from 32.3 per cent in 2023-24.
 
Gross household financial savings moderated to 11.8 per cent of GNDI in 2024-25 from 12.1 per cent in 2023-24, while household financial liabilities fell sharply to 4.8 per cent of GNDI in 2024-25 from 6.4 per cent in the previous year. Instrument-wise, household financial savings are dominated by deposits, followed by provident and pension funds and insurance, with a gradual increase in investment in shares and debentures.
 
 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:43 PM IST

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