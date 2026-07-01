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Home / Economy / News / New EPF Scheme 2026 simplifies withdrawals, tightens compliance norms

New EPF Scheme 2026 simplifies withdrawals, tightens compliance norms

The notified framework under the Social Security Code retains contribution rates, eases withdrawal rules, mandates digital compliance and strengthens governance for exempted provident fund trusts

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Auhona Mukherjee
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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The Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, under the Code on Social Security, replacing the EPF Scheme, 1952, with a new framework that simplifies withdrawal rules, strengthens digital compliance, and introduces tighter governance norms for exempted provident fund (PF) trusts.
 
The mandatory contribution rate remains unchanged at 12 per cent of wages each for employers and employees, with a lower 10 per cent rate continuing for notified categories of establishments. Among the key changes for employees, the scheme simplifies partial withdrawal rules. Instead of the earlier list of purpose-wise provisions, withdrawals now fall under three broad categories — illness, education and marriage, and housing — along with special circumstances.
 
 
Members can withdraw up to 100 per cent of their eligible balance under these categories, subject to prescribed conditions. A minimum balance equivalent to 25 per cent of total accumulated contributions must remain in the account.
 
“The new EPF Scheme, 2026, represents a major milestone in the next phase of implementation of the labour codes. Coming into effect immediately, it modernises the PF framework through greater digitalisation, simplified processes, and enhanced compliance requirements for both employers and employees,” said Puneet Gupta, partner, people advisory services, EY.
 
Members will also be required to furnish Aadhaar, permanent account number (PAN), and Aadhaar-seeded bank account details for provident fund transactions.

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According to the new provisions, the Centre may defer or reduce employer and employee PF contributions for up to three months during a pandemic, epidemic, or national disaster. “Members will be able to make partial withdrawals under simplified rules for essential needs such as illness, education and marriage, as well as for housing requirements and specified special circumstances, subject to prescribed conditions and maintenance of a minimum balance,” Gupta said.
 
For employers, the framework introduces enhanced governance and compliance requirements, including contractor compliance, ownership disclosures, electronic filings, and stricter reporting obligations for exempted PF trusts.
 
The notification also brings into effect three compliance initiatives — Employees’ Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2026 for previously uncovered employees, Vishwas 2026 for reduction of damages in legacy litigation matters, and Amnesty 2026 for employers operating exempted PF trusts. The schemes were announced earlier as part of the draft Social Security Code (Central) Rules and have now been operationalised through the notified framework.
 
Vishwas 2026 will remain open for six months from the date of notification, with the Centre retaining the power to extend it by another six months.
 
The scheme clarifies that employees earning above the statutory wage ceiling will remain outside mandatory EPF coverage unless both the employer and employee opt for coverage. Mandatory contributions for such employees will continue to be restricted to the wage ceiling, although employees may voluntarily contribute on wages above the ceiling or at a rate higher than the statutory 12 per cent.
 
“The introduction of the EEC 2026 for previously uncovered employees, Vishwas 2026 for reduction of damages in legacy litigation matters, and Amnesty 2026 for employers operating private PF trusts provides an opportunity to regularise historical compliance gaps and resolve long-pending issues. Employers are also required to file prescribed returns within the next 15 days and comply with various new reporting requirements,” Gupta added.
 

EPF 2026: What changes under the new framework

 

·         Withdrawals move to broader categories — illness, education and marriage, housing, and special                    cases

 

·         Aadhaar, PAN, and linked bank accounts become key for PF transactions

 

·         Contractors, disclosures, filings, and exempted PF trusts face tighter checks

 

·         Government gets power to defer or reduce contributions during major crises

 

·         EEC 2026, Vishwas 2026, and Amnesty 2026 target past compliance gaps

 

·         Employees above wage ceiling stay outside mandatory cover unless they opt in

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Topics : EPF Employees' Provident Fund Organisation New Labour Codes

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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