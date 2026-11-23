The new gross domestic product (GDP) series has narrowed the gap between estimates derived from the demand and supply sides of the economy, addressing a key limitation of the earlier series, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said on Monday.

Under the previous series, the two estimates did not always align, with the resulting discrepancy at times being large and volatile. The revised series brings them together through a supply-use table framework, resulting in a much closer alignment of nominal GDP estimates.

“In the earlier series, GDP estimates from the demand and supply sides did not always align. The resulting gap was reported separately as a discrepancy, and it could at times be large and volatile,” Gupta said.

“The new series brings the two sides together through the supply-use table framework. As a result, nominal GDP estimates from both sides align much more closely. A small gap may still persist in real terms because the two sides are deflated differently, but it is much narrower than before,” she said.

The revised national accounts series, with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing 2011-12, incorporates a wider range of surveys and administrative data. It also uses double deflation for manufacturing and agriculture, in line with international best practices.

Gupta said the revision reflected the changes in the Indian economy over the past decade.

“The new series reflects an economy that has become larger, more diversified and more complex since the base was last revised in 2011-12,” she said.

On the demand side, private final consumption expenditure estimates now use shares from the more recent Household Consumption Expenditure Survey. Gross fixed capital formation has also been mapped to the sector investing in each asset, whether public, private, corporate or household.

“One can now assess not just how much is being invested, but also how much is being invested and in what,” Gupta said.

The changes are expected to improve the assessment of growth drivers and make early estimates more stable, with smaller revisions across successive data releases. “This has improved our ability to analyse, forecast and explain the drivers of economic growth from both the demand and supply sides,” she said.

Early GDP estimates, which rely on proxy indicators and provisional information, are an important input into monetary policy, Gupta said.

“The improvements in the new series are expected to make estimates more stable across successive vintages, with smaller revisions. This, in turn, will support better-calibrated and more stable policy, particularly monetary policy,” she said.

Gupta also highlighted the changes in the consumer price index (CPI), saying the revised series would better reflect evolving household consumption patterns and improve inflation measurement.

The new CPI series uses the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2023-24 instead of the 2011-12 survey. It follows the United Nations’ Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018, allowing for a more detailed classification of consumption. The revised methodology includes better handling of missing data, particularly for seasonal items, and changes in the way household indices are combined. Housing is now covered in rural areas, while prices from 12 online markets are being collected for the first time.

“As the share of online consumption grows, this will matter for how we read price signals,” Gupta said.

The expanded coverage also includes item-level indices for rural, urban and combined sectors, as well as all states and Union Territories. This would help policymakers assess whether price pressures were concentrated in particular regions or were more widespread.

“These revisions should narrow the disconnect between measured and perceived inflation and add value to the conduct of monetary policy under our inflation-targeting framework,” she said.

Gupta said a base revision was not merely a technical exercise but an important tool for understanding structural changes in the economy.

“A base revision is not merely a routine technical update. It records important shifts in the structure of the economy, its evolving sectoral composition, changing household consumption behaviour, the segments that are growing rapidly, the organisation of economic activity and the sources of growth,” she said. “Better measurement of all these shifts is important for policymaking,” she added.

The revisions to GDP and CPI are expected to strengthen the RBI's assessment of economic conditions and improve the calibration of monetary policy, particularly by making early estimates more stable and inflation readings less volatile. Gupta said monetary policy decisions depended on an assessment of both current conditions and projections. Early estimates, which rely on proxy indicators and provisional information, were therefore an important input into the policy process.

The improved GDP series is expected to reduce the extent of revisions across successive estimates, allowing policymakers to work with a more stable assessment of growth. “The improvements in the new series are expected to make estimates more stable across successive vintages, with smaller revisions. This, in turn, will support better-calibrated and more stable policy, particularly monetary policy,” Gupta said.

The revised CPI, meanwhile, is expected to make headline inflation less volatile and the policy process less uncertain. The RBI uses inflation data alongside growth indicators to assess the evolving macroeconomic outlook.

Gupta said the changes in the CPI would help the central bank better understand price pressures across regions and consumption categories, while narrowing the gap between measured and perceived inflation. “These revisions should narrow the disconnect between measured and perceived inflation and add value to the conduct of monetary policy under our inflation-targeting framework,” she said.