'Next 20 years will mirror geopolitical turbulence of 1925-1945,' warns CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India, has predicted that the global order is entering a highly volatile 20-year cycle.

He also argued that artificial intelligence (AI) will increase the cognitive load on humans. He was speaking about the AI revolution and the hidden resilience of the Indian economy in the latest episode of the "Professor Mahesh Podcast", an initiative of IITM Global at IIT Madras.

"The next 20 years will mimic, to some extent, the period between 1925 and 1945," he noted, warning of severe geopolitical flux. He emphasised that corporations must pivot from an era of pure efficiency to one focused on resilience and security, as nations increasingly weaponise supply chains and financial systems.

The CEA underscored that the public heavily underestimates India's baseline strength. India stands as one of only two or three nations globally capable of simultaneously growing its own food in a self-sufficient manner, launching its own satellites, and manufacturing vital pharmaceuticals such as paracetamol and antibiotics.

Addressing widespread concerns surrounding AI-driven job displacement, the CEA described current anxieties as largely over-imagined. He argued that AI will actually increase the cognitive load on humans. To remain indispensable, students must master the art of prompt composition, pointing out that "if your prompt is garbage, the output is garbage".

Crucially, he identified a significant economic opportunity in trade skills such as electrical work, mechanical services and plumbing, which remain highly insulated from AI disruption.

Evoking the famous quote attributed to economist Joan Robinson, Nageswaran remarked, "Whatever you say about India, the opposite can be equally true." He described India as a "living economics laboratory" unmatched anywhere on Earth, uniquely tasked with achieving massive socio-economic transformation under a deep political democracy before reaching full economic prosperity.

Debunking data frequently cited in international forums, the CEA highlighted that policies such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have aggressively pulled micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the formal fold. Citing internal tracking, he noted that the Indian economy has become roughly 65 per cent formalised.

Nageswaran urged educational institutions to immediately prioritise interdisciplinary frameworks. He stated that studying engineering or computer science in isolation is no longer sufficient; a foundational grasp of economics, history and political economy is required to successfully navigate a non-linear world.

IITM Global is an initiative of the Office of Global Engagement at IIT Madras dedicated to fostering international academic collaborations, global alumni networks and delivering strategic insights to help shape future global leaders.