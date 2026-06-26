NHAI plans ATMS for highways. What is it and how will it transform traffic?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to deploy and upgrade Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) across 1,205 km of national highways in the Delhi-NCR region, the agency said in a statement on June 24.

According to NHAI, the initiative aims to create a smart highway ecosystem capable of real-time traffic monitoring, faster incident response, improved enforcement, seamless dissemination of information and data-driven decision-making.

What is ATMS?

An ATMS is a technology-based traffic management framework that uses cameras, sensors, communication networks and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic conditions, detect incidents, enforce rules and provide real-time information to road users.

The system enables highway authorities to quickly identify accidents, congestion, breakdowns and traffic violations, helping improve road safety and traffic flow.

Under the proposed project, the ATMS ecosystem will include:

Traffic Monitoring Camera Systems (TMCS) for round-the-clock surveillance

Video Incident Detection and Enforcement Systems (VIDES) for identifying road incidents and traffic violations

Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays (VASD) for real-time driver alerts

Variable Message Signboards (VMS) to communicate traffic and safety information.

The network will be supported by a high-speed optical fibre cable (OFC)-based communication backbone, Press Trust of India reported. The system will also be integrated with the e-Challan platform for digital enforcement of traffic violations.

What does the project cover?

In the first phase, NHAI will deploy and upgrade ATMS infrastructure across 1,205 km of national highways in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.

Of this, about 408 km of highway stretches will receive full-scale deployment of all ATMS components. Another 797 km of existing ATMS-enabled corridors will be upgraded with Video Incident Detection and Enforcement Systems to strengthen monitoring and enforcement capabilities.

The project covers key highway corridors across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions, including Rewari, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Dwarka, Baghpat and Bhiwani.

Major NCR stretches include the Delhi-Gurgaon-Kotputli section of NH-48, Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NE-3) and Delhi-Saharanpur NH-709B.

The coverage also extends to western Uttar Pradesh corridors such as Meerut-Muzaffarnagar NH-58, Meerut-Bulandshahr NH-235 and Meerut-Najibabad NH-119, along with several highway stretches in Haryana.

AI-driven monitoring and control centres

NHAI said the upgraded ATMS framework will leverage AI, advanced analytics and integrated command-and-control centres to improve efficiency and increase road safety.

A key feature of the project is the creation of a multi-tier Command and Control Centre (CCC) architecture comprising local, regional and national control centres.

A Regional ATMS Command and Control Centre will be established at Sohna in Delhi-NCR to serve as the zonal hub for corridor-level monitoring, incident response coordination and centralised data aggregation. Local ATMS control centres will be set up at intervals of about 75-100 km to facilitate real-time monitoring and rapid operational response.

Chennai's smart traffic push

The Centre has also approved more than ₹500 crore for the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS) project, aimed at improving traffic management across the metropolitan area. The project is being supported through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The estimated project value is around ₹645.59 crore, while the Greater Chennai Corporation has pegged the implementation cost at about ₹530 crore.

Key components include a Traffic Information and Management System (TIMS), command-and-control centres, adaptive traffic signal control systems at 165 junctions, traffic incident detection systems at 58 junctions, variable message signs at 17 locations and red-light violation detection systems at 50 locations.

The project has already commenced and is expected to become fully operational by August 2026.

(With inputs from agencies)