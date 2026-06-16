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Home / Economy / News / Nine states raise Rs 20,461 crore through SDL auction amid lower yields

Nine states raise Rs 20,461 crore through SDL auction amid lower yields

The amount raised exceeded last week's mobilisation but fell short of the indicated borrowing calendar, with yields supported by softer government bond rates

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Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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Nine states on Tuesday raised ₹20,461 crore through the sale of state development loans (SDLs), higher than the ₹14,800 crore mobilised in the previous week’s auction, although lower than the ₹23,000 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.
 
The auction saw borrowing across both short- and long-term maturities. Assam, the only state to issue a 10-year paper, raised funds at a cut-off yield of 7.66 per cent. In the previous week’s auction, Tamil Nadu had reissued a 10-year security at a yield of 7.63 per cent.
 
Market participants said yields remained supported by the recent decline in government bond yields. The benchmark 10-year government security yield has eased by around 5 basis points since last week’s auction, falling to 6.86 per cent from 6.91 per cent on June 9.
 
 
At the longer end of the curve, Jammu & Kashmir reissued a 25-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.80 per cent, unchanged from the level at which Bihar had raised funds through a similar maturity in the previous auction.
 
Among shorter-tenor papers, Andhra Pradesh raised funds through a six-year security at 7.28 per cent, while Punjab’s seven-year paper was priced at 7.55 per cent. Telangana reissued a seven-year security at 7.44 per cent, unchanged from the level at which Tamil Nadu had raised funds through a similar maturity in the previous auction. Kerala’s seven-year paper was priced at 7.53 per cent.
 
According to the indicative borrowing calendar, states plan to raise ₹2.55 trillion in the first quarter of FY27, lower than the ₹2.74 trillion planned for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. So far in the April-June quarter, states have raised ₹1.86 trillion, compared with ₹1.74 trillion in the year-ago period.
 
States have completed around 73 per cent of their planned first-quarter borrowing by June 16. Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh accounted for nearly 57 per cent of total market borrowings during the quarter so far, while Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Gujarat have borrowed less from the market compared with the corresponding period last year.

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Topics : State Development Loans auction Bonds State borrowing

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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