NITI Aayog's investment index: What separates top states from the rest?

NITI Aayog's first Investment Friendliness Index ranks Indian states on how well they are positioned to attract investment, creating a new benchmark to assess their business environment.

The index assesses all 28 states and eight Union Territories on a 100-point scale using 84 indicators across eight pillars -- infrastructure, business climate, resources, government policy, regulatory ease, financial health, institutional environment and environmental resilience. The assessment combines secondary data with surveys of 1,850 investors and consultations with 165 stakeholders.

None of the states crossed the 60-mark. Gujarat emerged as the top-ranked large state with a score of 56.6, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Goa topped the city states and Union Territories category, while Uttarakhand led among the hilly and northeastern states.

What does the index show?

The Investment Friendliness Index is the first attempt by NITI Aayog to benchmark how well states and Union Territories are positioned to attract and sustain investments.

Overall, five states and UTs scored above 50 and were classified as "top performers" -- Gujarat (56.6), Maharashtra (53.7), Tamil Nadu (53.3), Goa (53.1), and Odisha (52.4). As many as 15 states were placed in the "frontrunners" category with scores between 45 and 50, while eight were classified as "emerging performers" and another eight as "aspiring states", scoring below 40.

To account for differences in geography and economic structure, the report also ranks states in three groups. Gujarat leads among the 17 large states, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Uttarakhand tops the 12 hilly and northeastern states with a score of 47.5, ahead of Assam (47.1) and Himachal Pradesh (45.3). Among the seven city states and Union Territories, Goa ranks first, followed by Delhi (49.5) and Chandigarh (48.3).

At the other end of the spectrum, Bihar and Jharkhand occupy the bottom two positions among large states, while Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh rank at the bottom of the hilly and northeastern category. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep are the lowest-ranked city states and UTs.

Why do the top states stand out?

The report credits the leading states with stronger infrastructure, better business climate and more efficient institutions. Gujarat scored highly for its ports, reliable power supply and favourable business environment, while Maharashtra benefited from strong private investment, financial markets and innovation. Tamil Nadu ranked high on manufacturing strength, exports and infrastructure.

Experts, however, say these advantages go well beyond policy incentives.

Shubham Jhuria, partner and chief financial officer (CFO) at venture capital firm Aeravti Ventures, said three factors consistently distinguish the leaders. "First, the ability to attract, retain, and generate talent. This is a function of startup culture, university depth, and the quality of the broader professional ecosystem a state has built over time," he told Business Standard.

Second, he said, political and policy stability is equally important because investors value consistency across governments, while strong connectivity through ports, airports and freight corridors remains essential for manufacturing and exports. According to him, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu each reflect different versions of this formula, with strengths built over decades rather than a few years of reforms.

Where are lower-ranked states struggling?

The gap between top and bottom performers is not just about infrastructure. Jhuria said the biggest weakness is the lack of predictable and time-bound governance. "Approvals that take months rather than weeks do not just create delays; they create uncertainty, and uncertainty is the one thing investors price very harshly," he said.

He pointed to Bihar and Jharkhand, which scored poorly not only on infrastructure but also on regulatory ease and institutional environment, suggesting governance challenges rather than simply a lack of investment. He also cited West Bengal as a state with significant economic strengths that continues to underperform in attracting investment because of institutional shortcomings and policy uncertainty.

Rahul Ahluwalia, founder and director at Foundation for Economic Development, said administrative culture is important. "A culture of facilitation of business activities rather than obstruction is the single most important factor in attracting investors," he told Business Standard.

He added that states need to build this mindset across both political leadership and the bureaucracy, replacing "red tape" with a more investor-friendly approach.

Do the rankings match investment outcomes?

Broadly, the rankings align with actual investment trends, but there are notable exceptions.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu remain among India's biggest investment destinations, reflecting their long-standing strengths. However, Karnataka stands out as a major divergence.

Although it did not make the index's top tier, Karnataka continues to attract among the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and remains India's leading technology and startup hub. According to Jhuria, the index does not fully capture ecosystem advantages such as talent concentration, startup networks and decades of innovation-led growth.

Odisha presents the opposite picture. It ranks fourth among large states because of its strengths in fiscal health, resources and government policy, but its investment inflows have remained relatively modest, suggesting that implementation challenges still affect investor decisions.

For investors, Jhuria said, the most useful signal lies where improving rankings are yet to be matched by capital flows, as those states could offer future opportunities.

Does the index reward reforms or existing strengths?

The report aims to measure current investment readiness rather than recent reform momentum. As a result, experts believe the first edition naturally favours states with long-established industrial ecosystems.

Jhuria described the index as a useful starting point for investors but cautioned against reading too much into the rankings. "The index will tend to reward incumbents in its first edition. States that have spent 15 years building industrial ecosystems will naturally score higher on infrastructure and institutional environment than states that have only begun reforms in the last two to three years," he said.

He said future editions will be more valuable because they will show which states are improving fastest across key pillars such as regulatory ease and government policy.

Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of DVS Advisory Group, said the index helps reduce information gaps for investors by providing a transparent framework to compare states.

"For a market as federally complex as India, that's not a marginal improvement, it's a structural one that could accelerate capital formation at the state level," he told Business Standard.

However, he said the next step should be to develop sector-wise rankings that help investors identify the best states for industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals or data centres.

As India competes for global manufacturing investment and aims to become a developed economy by 2047, states are increasingly competing for capital, jobs and industrial projects. The Investment Friendliness Index provides a common benchmark for that competition and highlights areas where governments need to improve.