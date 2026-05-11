Nitin Gadkari bets on MLFF tolling to raise revenues and cut congestion

But they’re greeted by clear tarmac and the continually swerving arms of toll operators. They’re waving at the flummoxed drivers, many of whom have stopped out of habit, to go past the plaza without halting.

“Maybe a technical defect has caused the toll plaza to become non-functional. Good, it saves me some money!” said the occupant of a vehicle crossing the plaza, only to realise that the toll had indeed been charged.

Little do they know their usual route has been chosen to be Delhi’s first and India’s second toll plaza to go barrier-less through the adoption the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology.

The long-awaited technology was launched just 15 days ago on a stretch in Gujarat. At the launch of MLFF at the Mundka toll plaza, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the technology would boost toll revenue by plugging leakages and save around ₹7,000 crore a year on toll operations.

The system comprises four elements — automatic number plate recognition cameras (front and rear); radio frequency identification (RFID); reader antenna for identification of Fastag and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) for profiling vehicles; and an audit camera for verification.

The LiDAR starts identifying the object from a distance and slowly begins to form an image with accurate dimensions — critical to determining the rates based on the size of the vehicle.

Gadkari wants to implement the system at every national highway plaza with four lanes or more — this encompasses around 700 plazas. Of these, work is in progress at 17 locations and tenders have been floated for 108 plazas.

Unlike the Choryasi toll plaza on the Surat-Bharuch highway, which has no lanes with boom barriers and is effectively a seamless continuation of the road, the Mundka plaza still has its plaza infrastructure intact, with the boom barriers lifted.

“The Choryasi toll plaza has seen a 5 per cent increase in toll revenue in the first 15 days of MLFF implementation,” said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, allaying concerns of revenue loss.

He said half the users who had been issued e-notice for unverified passage had shown wilful compliance by depositing the fees within 72 hours, with collection crossing ₹3 million.

The potential for increasing revenue is evident in the numbers, say senior officials. The average waiting time at toll plazas after Fastag implementation is 47 seconds.

“Even in the best lanes in India, you would see up to 250 vehicles cross the barrier during peak hours. In barrier-less toll collection, since it is a seamless movement, more than 500 vehicles cross during peak hours. Throughput has immediately more than doubled,” said Mudit Agarwal, chief executive officer, Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL), the arm of the NHAI managing the MLFF programme.

The queues lead to higher logistics costs for freighters and deceleration and acceleration in a queue are also waste of fuel, he said.

According to Gadkari’s estimates, owners of vehicles will save fuel worth ₹285 crore a year with the introduction of MLFF.

The government has prepared a multipronged plan to recover unpaid fees, including penal provisions such as not issuing the no-objection certificate and fitness certificate. However, concessionaires continue to have fears about loss of revenue due to non-compliant vehicles which will now pass the plaza without paying tolls, and have reportedly sought a compensation mechanism from the government.

The short-term performance of MLFF should be evidence enough to allay fears of revenue loss and the industry may budge on its call for a compensation mechanism from the government, a senior government official said. “In six months, people will realise that the fears are overplayed,” he added.

The NHAI has instituted an e-notice system, under which a notice is sent to vehicles that pass a plaza without paying the fee, and if they choose to pay the dues within 72 hours, there will be no penalty levied on them. After the period lapses, they would have to pay twice the fee.

The plan had earlier run into a snag as the government did not want to install Chinese cameras at toll plazas due to security concerns. At the Mundka Plaza, cameras manufactured by Germany’s Bosch Mobility have been installed.