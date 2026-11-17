The first two rounds of applications have seen interest from only five companies, with industry stakeholders pointing to challenges that go beyond the financial incentives on offer. The second round attracted a mere two applications, both from state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), compared with seven in the first, raising questions about what it will take to draw wider private-sector participation into the capital-intensive industry.

The Ministry of Coal opened a third round for applications on November 10, with the deadline for submissions set for January 11, 2027.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2026, aims to support projects that can gasify around 75 million tonnes (MT) of coal and lignite, contributing to India's target of gasifying 100 MT of coal by 2030. The government expects the programme to mobilise investments of Rs 2.5 trillio-Rs 3 trillion and help substitute imported high-value industrial feedstock and fuels.

Coal gasification converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can be used to manufacture products such as methanol, ammonia, synthetic natural gas (SNG), hydrogen, fertilisers and other chemicals used across industries. The two applications submitted by NTPC envisage one project for urea production and another for methanol and dimethyl ether (DME).

However, industry executives, consultants, technology providers, think tanks and Industry associations say the development of a commercially viable coal gasification ecosystem will depend on several interconnected factors, including the availability of assured buyers, affordable long-term finance, technology suited to India's high-ash coal, and reliable supplies of coal of the required quality.

Why is the lack of assured buyers a major hurdle?

The first hurdle is the lack of assured offtake. “Coal gasification projects require substantial investment. Capital grants help, but long-term offtake arrangements for syngas and downstream products are critical, particularly for producers selling in the open market,” said Amrit Lal Meena, chairman of the Gasification Technologies & Research Council of India (GTRC-India).

He said public sector enterprises could offer purchase guarantees, drawing a parallel with the government's ethanol programme. “Public sector energy, fertiliser and chemical companies could anchor demand through long-term purchase agreements," he said, adding that the ethanol procurement programme illustrates how blending targets, supported by oil marketing companies’ buying, can create a predictable market.

But finding buyers is just a first step. Meena said a key concern is also the price at which the products can be sold, since that will determine whether projects remain viable. If international gas and petroleum prices fall, imported alternatives could become cheaper than domestically produced syngas, leaving Indian producers struggling to find buyers at commercially viable prices.

Nitesh Chaudhari, group chairman and founder of Singapore-headquartered Greta Group, said offtake remained a commercial challenge and that in the absence of government-backed guarantees, projects need to be structured around market demand. Greta Energy & Metal Pvt Ltd, an operating arm of Greta Group, has committed an investment of Rs 2,763 crore in a coal gasification project in Maharashtra under the Centre's previous Rs 8,500-crore coal gasification scheme.

For Roger Kumar, founder of Faridabad-headquartered Case Group, the issue has already influenced investment decisions. “The problem is that the government is still not giving offtake agreements to anyone,” he said, arguing that companies cannot confidently raise funds for projects costing Rs 20,000 crore-Rs 30,000 crore without clarity on where the output will be sold.

Kumar said his company, which had been interested in setting up a coal gasification plant in India, has instead moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop a plant using natural gas. He also cited difficulties in bringing in a Chinese technology partner and the high cost of Western technology and licences as factors behind the decision.

Why subsidies alone are insufficient

The uncertainty over offtake feeds directly into the financing challenge. Coal gasification projects require large upfront investments, but lenders may be reluctant to finance technologies and projects that are yet to establish a track record of commercial operations in India.

The financing challenge is particularly relevant for private companies that do not have captive demand for the gasification products they plan to manufacture. Without visibility on buyers, lenders may be reluctant to finance projects involving large capital expenditure and technology risks.

“A direct capital incentive is useful, but it may not be sufficient by itself to unlock the scale of investment required,” said Atanu Mukherjee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dastur Energy, which offers consultancy services to companies for coal gasification projects. “The government should also consider loan guarantees, partial credit guarantees, or partial risk-sharing mechanisms that can multiply the availability of capital and reduce the effective cost of debt,” he added.

Meena said coal gasification projects are currently outside the harmonised list of infrastructure projects, making access to cheaper, long-tenure financing more difficult. “Explicit inclusion in the Department of Economic Affairs’ 'Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure Sub-sectors' could improve access to suitable financing,” he said. The list defines which economic sectors qualify for infrastructure status and special long-term financing.

Why does Indian coal pose a technological challenge?

Beyond the challenges of financing and offtake, stakeholders say the technology, too, must be suited to the characteristics of Indian coal.

“Indian coal is not easy to gasify. It has high ash content and varying ash chemistry,” Mukherjee said, adding that technology selection must be based on detailed coal characterisation. A mismatch between coal and gasifier can affect slagging, ash handling, conversion efficiency, operating availability, and maintenance costs, he said.

Kumar said technologies developed around coal with 10-20 per cent ash content could face severe challenges when used with Indian coal, which typically has 40-50 per cent ash. His own company, he said, had taken around two decades of research and technical work to develop gasifiers that could operate effectively with Indian coal.

Need for a dedicated coal gasification ecosystem

Stakeholders also bemoan the lack of a wider institutional ecosystem needed to support a large-scale industry. “Manpower related to coal gasification expertise does not exist in the country right now,” Kumar said, pointing to the limited academic exposure of students to the process.

VR Sharma, managing director of Jindal Steel, called for a dedicated R&D institution for coal gasification through a public-private partnership. Jindal Steel operates India's only commercial-scale coal gasification-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant at its integrated steel manufacturing facility in Angul, Odisha. “Such an institution could identify suitable technologies for different Indian coals, guide companies on technology selection and project reports, and support downstream applications,” Sharma said.

China's experience offers lessons, warning

China's experience offers lessons for India not only in building a coal-to-chemicals industry but also in avoiding the pitfalls of rapid capacity expansion. A report released last week by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (CDEPR) says China initially directed coal gasification towards products with established domestic demand, particularly ammonia, urea and methanol, before expanding into downstream chemicals such as olefins, polymers and monoethylene glycol.

A strategic brief note shared by GTRC-India with Business Standard says China's expansion was supported by concessional financing, assured markets, and technology acquisition and transfer. Its policy banks provided long-tenure loans at low interest rates, while state-controlled distributors provided assured markets for coal-based urea. The country also licensed foreign gasification technologies while investing in domestic research and technology development.

Over time, China moved from standalone gasification plants towards integrated manufacturing clusters, located in coal-producing regions such as Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Shaanxi. These clusters use common facilities for gasification, oxygen production, syngas cleaning, water treatment, power and other utilities, with the resulting syngas supplied to multiple downstream manufacturing units. This reduces duplication of expensive infrastructure and allows several products to be manufactured within a common industrial ecosystem, the CDEPR report says.

However, China's experience also highlights the risks of creating capacity ahead of demand. By 2015, its annual synthetic natural gas production capacity had reached 3.1 billion cubic metres, while actual output stood at 1.88 billion cubic metres. Similarly, capacity for coal and methanol-based olefins stood at 8.62 MT, against actual output of 6.48 MT. The report points to project delays, low capacity utilisation, and excess capacity in certain product segments as constraints to expansion.

Consequently, it recommends that India develop capacity in phases, with further expansion linked to stable plant operations and confirmed demand. It also suggests prioritising products that address domestic shortages, reduce import dependence, and support established downstream industries, rather than pursuing capacity creation in the absence of adequate market demand.

The report flags water availability and environmental management as other important considerations. Several coal-rich regions in China faced water stress and difficulties in wastewater disposal as the industry expanded. It recommends that Indian projects establish long-term water availability and wastewater-treatment arrangements before approval, alongside high water reuse and measures to address lifecycle emissions and pollution.