No automatic GST refund if earlier claim under appeal, says FinMin

A provisional goods and services tax (GST) refund on zero-rated supplies or on an inverted duty structure would not be released automatically if an earlier refund order is already in dispute, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Zero-rated supplies cover exports and supplies to a special economic zone. An inverted duty structure is where the tax on inputs is higher than the tax on the output. For low-risk claims in these two categories, the system is to sanction 90 per cent of the amount claimed within three working days of acknowledgement, without an officer. The clarification follows the 57th GST Council’s decision to speed up refunds. The time for accepting a claim, or for pointing out gaps in it, is to be cut from 15 days to 10 days. If the officer does neither, the system will treat the claim as accepted.

In a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), the ministry said this automatic release would not happen in three situations. First, in instances where a show-cause notice has been issued against an earlier refund order. Secondly, the department has appealed that order before the appellate authority and the appeal is still pending. Thirdly, the department has filed an appeal before the GST Appellate Tribunal and the tribunal has not yet passed its order. These claims would be checked by an officer before any provisional amount is released. The check does not apply to every refund. Money lying unused in the cash ledger is to be refunded separately by the system, with no officer involved.

The automatic route is also closed to notified suppliers of areca nut, pan masala, tobacco and essential oils, and to any business that has not completed Aadhaar authentication. Separately, the old restriction that refund of unused credit is not allowed on an inverted duty structure for goods already notified in 2017 remains.

Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory, said the conditions could limit who gets the fast refund. Claims tied to a pending notice or a departmental appeal will go for scrutiny instead of an automatic release. He said few taxpayers may fall in this group, but a claim that is not marked low-risk will be examined by the officer even before a provisional amount is sanctioned.

“Exporters and units facing an inverted duty structure could then wait longer for the working capital relief the scheme was meant to give,” he added.