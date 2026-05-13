No capex cuts planned despite PM's appeal on fuel, imports: Govt sources

Official sources sought to dispel the perception that the Prime Minister had called for an austerity drive. They said the Centre is not cutting capital expenditure (capex), welfare spending, or subsidies. They said the Prime Minister’s appeal is about spending more judiciously by reducing fuel consumption, avoidable dependence on imported goods, and foreign-currency-intensive services. Sources said the Prime Minister’s suggestions should not be described as “austerity measures”, which have a negative economic connotation. They said “austerity” usually suggests budget cuts, reduced government spending, lower subsidies, and fiscal tightening, which is not the spirit of the Prime Minister’s appeal.

The NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog on Monday rejected reports that it had suggested a two-year construction ban on various government office buildings. The NITI Aayog, however, directed its divisions to cancel all planned workshops, conferences, and seminars with immediate effect, and said these could be conducted virtually.

Ministries and departments at the Centre and in several BJP-ruled states launched efforts to ensure judicious use of energy. They have encouraged more online meetings, work-from-home for employees, and reducing the use of edible oil by 10 per cent in government-run canteens. The Maharashtra government has directed all ministers to obtain prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state plans to inaugurate a gold mine in Kurnool district in June, where up to “60 per cent of the gold made in India could be produced”, which would help save foreign exchange. He suggested installing rooftop solar units on every home and in every field to generate power.

The Prime Minister, in his speech in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, urged citizens to use petrol and diesel judiciously and appealed for increased use of electric vehicles (EVs). He reiterated his appeal in his speech at an event in Gujarat on Monday, underlining the need for the country to save foreign exchange. He appealed to people to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, use public transport, reduce gold purchases, and cut their use of cooking oil as soaring global energy prices put pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

As for the size of the Prime Minister’s convoy being reduced, sources said the downsizing was implemented during his recent domestic visits, including to Assam and Gujarat. The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol. Modi's convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam immediately after his speech in Hyderabad. Sources said the Prime Minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases.

At a meeting of the Bihar cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to its EV policy to ensure that at least 30 per cent of all new vehicles sold in the state by 2030 are EVs. The state government has proposed incentives through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to purchasers of commercial and non-commercial EVs.

Bihar Chief Minister Choudhary said in Patna that the state government will encourage work-from-home practices and observe a “no vehicle day” once a week. He appealed to ministers, municipal corporation chairpersons, and other public representatives to avoid using additional escort vehicles while attending public programmes. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said he has reduced the size of his convoy and that there will be special focus on the use of electric vehicles in future. The Maharashtra government is considering halving the number of vehicles in ministers' convoys. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he issued instructions to cut down the number of vehicles in his cavalcade, as did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced a 50 per cent cut in his and his ministers’ convoys, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Ministers in the Delhi government travelled in the Metro on Wednesday.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced that he will travel within Gujarat using trains, state transport buses, and public transport instead of helicopters and flights, while also reducing the size of official convoys to save fuel. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi also cancelled his planned trip to the United States after the Prime Minister's appeal to reduce foreign travel.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Prime Minister is preaching austerity to citizens despite spending huge amounts on self-promotion and said the government has not bothered to increase old-age pensions for the last 12 years.