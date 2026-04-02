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No dearth of fuel or gas in country: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The defence minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his diplomatic skills to protect Indian interests in the Gulf region

Rajnath Singh

Singh, during his speech, urged everyone to choose the BJP in the assembly polls as it was the correct political party to bring changes to the state (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that there is "no dearth of fuel or gas in the country" and India was ready to deal with any energy crisis resulting out of the West Asia conflict.

Singh, speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala, said that Indian Navy ships were safely escorting the country's tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

The defence minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his diplomatic skills to protect Indian interests in the Gulf region.

"We are closely monitoring the state of affairs in West Asia and are prepared to deal with any situation," he said.

 

Singh, during his speech, urged everyone to choose the BJP in the assembly polls as it was the correct political party to bring changes to the state, as it came with "Modiyude guarantees" (Modi's guarantees).

"His leadership is like 24-carat gold -- it is tried and tested," he contended.

The elections to the Kerala Assembly, which has 140 seats, will be held on April 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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