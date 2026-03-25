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Home / Economy / News / No levy on Strait of Hormuz Transit, claims 'baseless': Shipping Ministry

No levy on Strait of Hormuz Transit, claims 'baseless': Shipping Ministry

Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, Rajesh Sinha, stressed that no charges can be imposed on ships crossing the strait under global regulations

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

This came after various media reports suggesting that vessels were being charged $2 million for safe passage through Hormuz (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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The Shipping Ministry on Tuesday rejected reports of any proposed toll or levy on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, terming such claims "baseless" and reaffirming that the key maritime passage is governed by international conventions ensuring freedom of navigation.

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, Rajesh Sinha, stressed that no charges can be imposed on ships crossing the strait under global regulations.

"Regarding the question about toll or levy while crossing the Strait of Hormuz. As you would know, this is an international Strait, and as per international convention, it has the right of freedom of navigation and no levy fee can be imposed on it as per international regulation. Therefore, any fact presented by anyone, any argument made by anyone has no basis. It is baseless. This is a baseless argument," said Rajesh Kumar Sinha.

 

Providing an update on LPG shipments, Sinha stated that five LPG tankers are currently loaded, while one vessel, which was earlier on empty ballast, has now exited dry dock and will be loaded within the next three to four days.

"There are five LPG tankers which are loaded. There is one LPG tanker which was on empty ballast. But now it has come out of the dry dock, and it will also be loaded in the coming three to four days. So finally we will have six LPG-loaded carriers. Five are currently loaded. One will get loaded in another three to four days. So this is the data about the number of ships carrying LPG," said Sinha.

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The development follows the Embassy of Iran in India's response to the issue from Monday as it officially dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran is imposing a levy of $2 million on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the West Asia.

In a post on X, the mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations. "In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasised that such claims are unfounded," the Embassy noted.

The diplomatic intervention follows various media reports which attributed comments to Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, suggesting that merchant vessels were being charged $2 million for safe passage through the "conflict-hit Hormuz."

However, the Iran has denied these reports, asserting that the legislator's remarks were not sanctioned by the state. "The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement further clarified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Shipping Ministry Persian Gulf Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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