No plan to raise petrol, diesel prices after polls, govt assures supply

The government currently has no proposal to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel following the conclusion of state elections in the country, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Tuesday.

The country currently has sufficient stock available for petrol and diesel for domestic requirements, said Sharma at an inter-ministerial briefing on the evolving situation in West Asia.

Regarding fuel availability for commercial users, the government clarified that India’s textiles and handicraft industry falls under priority sectors III and IV, which implies that the sector would be allocated 80 per cent of its total natural gas consumption in the past six months. Amid supply shortage triggered by the West Asia crisis, the government had reduced natural gas allocation for commercial users to ensure availability for domestic consumers.

In case of supply disruptions, state-run GAIL is intermittently sourcing supplies from the spot market for the industry, said Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor to the Ministry of Textiles.

The textiles ministry has also taken up the issue of removal of customs duty with the Department of Revenue on some inputs, namely man-made fibre (MMF) such as caprolactam, nylon chips, rayon-grade wood pulp, cotton and inputs for glassware manufacture, added Menon.

On April 1, the government had removed customs duty on a number of products, including inputs in the MMF sector. In the case of the textiles sector, duties were deferred on 29 inputs.

The textiles ministry has also suggested removal or deferment of anti-dumping duty on key raw materials, namely Elastomeric Filament Yarn (EFY) and Viscose Rayon Filament Yarn (VFY), said Menon. The decision has been taken as some downstream producers have indicated that anti-dumping duty on some of their inputs would adversely affect their sourcing in light of volatile prices, he added.