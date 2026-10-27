No pressure from US to reduce Russian oil imports, says Hardeep Puri

​India has faced no pressure from the US to reduce its Russian crude imports, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday at an industry event.

"I never felt anything," ‌Puri said when asked ​if there has been ​pressure to cut Russian oil imports.

Puri said West Asia oil supplies have been rising as the region is able to ship out more cargoes.

He said India was getting 0.2% of its oil ​imports from Russia before the Ukraine war, while imports ‌have surged since the war started due to ​discounts on Russian oil.

India's imports of West Asian crude oil surged in September, returning to pre-war levels, while its ‌refiners cut back purchases ​of Russian oil amid ‌stiff competition from China, ship-tracking data showed.

The minister ‌said that the purchase of Russian oil is ​linked to discounts and pricing when compared with other grades. Russian oil imports have been reduced ​as the refiners are buying more Gulf oil sold at a discount, he ‌added.

"Whatever people say or do, ultimately it is ‌anchored in their self-interest," he said.

The minister also said India is expanding its refining capacity to help meet local demand and export commitments.