No substantial inflation impact at this point due to rising crude: FinMin

The impact of ongoing geopolitical clashes in West Asia and rising global crude oil prices on inflation is not estimated to be substantial at this point, given that India’s inflation is near the lower bound, the finance ministry told Parliament on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , in a written statement, said that the medium-term impact of global crude oil price rise on inflation would depend upon several factors. These include exchange rate movements, global demand and supply situation, monetary policy transmission, the state of general inflation, and the extent of the indirect pass-through.

Sitharaman said that the government had taken various steps to control inflation and mitigate its impact on the common citizen, such as augmenting buffer stocks for essential food items, strategic sales of procured grains in the open market, facilitation of imports, and export curbs during periods of short supply.

Between the end of February and March 2, 2026, the crude oil FOB price (Indian Basket) rose from $69.01 to $80.16 per barrel. The price of global crude oil and the Indian basket had been on a declining trajectory for the past one year, the finance ministry highlighted.

Retail inflation, under the new 2024 base-year series, stood at 2.75 per cent in January 2026, while the consumer food price index was pegged at 2.13 per cent. Weight of fuel and light has been brought down from 6.84 in the 2012 base year to 5.49 in the new base of 2024.

The weight of food and beverages in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been reduced in the new series to 36.75 per cent from 45.86 per cent in the 2011–12 series. This was done to lower the seasonal volatility on food items’ account in CPI inflation.

The finance ministry’s latest monthly economic review said that crude oil prices must remain above $100 per barrel for a sustained period for macroeconomic aggregates to reflect strain.

The review noted that a prolonged conflict in the Gulf region can be detrimental to the economy, placing pressure on inflation, the exchange rate, trade and capital flows, the balance of payments, and the current account deficit. Sectors like fertilisers and petrochemicals, dependent on LNG and crude whose prices have risen 9 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, since the conflict, could be affected too, it noted.

“There will be more of an impact on the Wholesale Price Index. For CPI, unless the government increases the fuel prices it should not be affected. However, input costs for manufacturers will go up in terms of petroleum, fertilisers, etc. For core industry it is more a case of supply, not price,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.