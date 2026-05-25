Not a BoP but a growing price adjustment problem for India's economy

Perhaps basic arithmetic supports their argument. The current account deficit is likely to reach $100 billion this year and the prospects of capital inflows to finance this gap look slim. Capital has actually been leaving the country, with outflows of foreign portfolio investments exceeding $20 billion since the war in West Asia began. This accounting approach suggests an obvious solution: Drawing down some of the official reserves, augmented with some foreign borrowing.

But such a strategy would be misguided, because it addresses the symptoms rather than the underlying causes. And if these underlying causes are not addressed the balance of payments issue will not go away — because India cannot run down foreign exchange reserves and borrow abroad indefinitely.

So what are the underlying causes? They are two-fold. First, a gradual recognition by investors that there is a structural development challenge, reflected in the rupee being among the worst-performing currencies even before the recent war. That is a topic for our next column.

The second and more pressing cause is the inability to transmit higher energy prices to the economy. With a supply shock as large as that caused by the Iran war, consumers need to adjust to economize on a now-costly resource. Appeals for self-restraint are useful, but they will only go so far. Ultimately, the government must raise prices, and in a politically legitimate manner. That is the immediate predicament.

Take the three important energy-driven commodities — petroleum, fertiliser and electricity. The original sin is that prices for most of these products are mostly fixed (in rupee terms) at heavily subsidised levels.

Figure 1 illustrates the case of urea, the most important fertiliser. Prices have been fixed at ₹5.4/kg for years and it is the magnitude of the subsidy that fluctuates over time, with the subsidy amounting to about 70-80 per cent in ‘normal’ times. The picture in electricity is similar, with prices changing only marginally and irregularly. Farmers and households enjoy a subsidy of about 90 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

Petroleum is more complicated but the principle of the government absorbing the burden (lower tax/higher subsidy rates) to cushion consumers is not very different (Fig. 2). The UPA government initiated gradual price increases to reduce subsidies. Thereafter, when oil prices declined dramatically post-2014 and 2016, the BJP government passed on only a part of the decline and mopped up the difference as a fiscal bonanza. However, after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022 pushed global crude prices higher, taxes remained largely unchanged and the increase was passed on to consumers through higher petrol and diesel prices. In the latest episode, domestic prices have risen only marginally despite a sharp increase in global prices, with tax cuts acting as a buffer.

Two problems afflict the current system. First, in the cases of fertilisers and electricity, most of the subsidies (about 60-70 per cent) go to the upper middle class and the rich — not the poor. This is wasteful. And subsidised prices lead to waste and profligate consumption by all groups. This is doubly wasteful. At least 30-40 per cent of urea consumption ‘leaks’ in one way or another.

This pattern of energy pricing is a relic of the socialist past. In the old days, there was some logic in using the price system to protect the poor. But now we have the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity which would allow prices to be set at market levels while compensating poorer consumers directly. The irony is that neither the Central nor state governments have used the new technology in this way. We have cash handouts but not direct benefit transfers.

This is a political economy tragedy. Subsidies can be limited to the poor. So, governments could provide free electricity, say, for the first 100 or 200 units of consumption for the poor à la Arvind Kejriwal a decade ago in Delhi and Joseph Vijay today in Tamil Nadu (and by all aspiring politicians in between). The problem and the puzzle is why no party has burnished its populist credentials by getting the rich to pay the cost of production.

The second problem with price-fixity is that consumers rarely see prices coming down — they only see them going up (particularly true for retail petroleum prices since 2022 as Fig. 2 shows). So energy prices become political flashpoints, with adjustments fomenting discontent. Governments consequently find themselves in a bind when foreign energy prices soar.

But there is a solution. Indeed, it is the very same solution that the government implemented in 2022, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government should raise prices in small increments, say every week, over a suitably long period until there is full cost or full tax revenue recovery. This should be supplemented by direct benefit transfers that target, say, the bottom 40-50 per cent of households and vary with the energy price cycle so that the poor are shielded.

One of the Prime Minister’s achievements was New Welfarism, which involved providing citizens with essentially private goods and services — bank accounts, cooking gas, toilets, water — while convincing them of their provenance, the PM himself. The next challenge is to do the same with cash transfers, but linking them to the phasing out of price subsidies and showing that they are dependent on energy prices.

This reluctance to adjust energy prices is matched by a reluctance to adjust the other major price — the exchange rate. But hasn’t the rupee declined substantially? Yes, but despite — not because of — policy. Since 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the government’s blessings, has staked the country’s prestige on a strong and less flexible rupee. It has intervened heavily in spot and forward markets – to the tune of about $250-300 billion (about 40 per cent of the reserves stock) — to limit downward rupee adjustment. And when intervention proved ineffective, the RBI resorted to clunky, regulatory measures that unsettled investors.

In the end, the energy shock is less a balance of payments challenge and more related to price adjustments. The difficult part requires the government to raise the prices of petroleum, electricity and fertilisers while using direct benefit transfers to protect the poor, which has never been done. The easy part is to actually go back to the long-standing consensus of allowing — not stubbornly resisting — downward rupee flexibility. The government has to step up, the RBI to sit back.