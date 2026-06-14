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Home / Economy / News / Not discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha guarantees: CM Shivakumar

Not discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha guarantees: CM Shivakumar

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar said Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti schemes will continue, clarifying that beneficiary verification aims to weed out fraudulent claims

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar clarified that some people have been creating fake records in the names of deceased persons and are availing the benefits of the schemes | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday categorically denied discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti guarantee schemes of the Congress government and appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours being spread by the opposition.

In a statement, he said, "Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti are the pride of the Congress government. They will not be stopped under any circumstances. The public should not listen to the false news being spread by Opposition parties in this regard."  Shivakumar clarified that some people have been creating fake records in the names of deceased persons and are availing the benefits of the schemes. Therefore, beneficiaries have been asked to reapply only so that their name, address, and account number can be verified and authenticated for the guarantee schemes.

 

"All guarantee schemes will continue one hundred percent and that no one need to be anxious," the CM said.

Gruha Lakshmi offers Rs 2,000 to women head of the families living below the poverty line, while Gruha Jyoti gives free electricity to the household connection up to 200 units of power consumption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka government scheme

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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