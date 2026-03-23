NRI deposit flows fall 25.86% to $10.61 bn in April-January: RBI data

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes dropped by 25.86 per cent to nearly $10.61 billion between April and January 2026, from $14.31 billion during the same period in 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The total outstanding NRI deposits as of the end of January 2026 stood at $165.78 billion. The outstanding NRI deposits were $161.21 billion in January 2025 and $169.27 billion in December 2025.

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During the April–January 2026 period, FCNR (bank) or FCNR (B) deposit flows dropped to $0.94 billion, as against $7.02 billion in the same period last year.

In January, the outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts rose to $33.75 billion. An FCNR (B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit. The outstanding amount stood at $32.75 billion in January 2025.

NRE deposits saw an inflow of $5.37 billion during the year, compared to $3.71 billion in the same period a year ago. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $98.93 billion in January 2026. It stood at $98.49 billion in January 2025.

NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $4.28 billion in April–January 2026, compared to $3.58 billion during the same period a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $33.09 billion in January 2026. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs. The outstanding amount in NRO deposits in January 2025 was $29.96 billion.